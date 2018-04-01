Montana Rescue Mission hosts annual Easter Sunday meal

Montana Rescue Mission hosted their annual Easter Sunday meal.



KULR-8 spoke with Montana Rescue Mission's public relations director, Denise Smith, who said they delivered over 250 Easter Sunday meals and fed over 200 people at the shelter. She said there were over 80 volunteers who helped one of those volunteers is a 7-year-old girl by the name of Emma.



Emma's mother, Johnna said she and her family were driving home when Emma saw a homeless man holding up a sign. That's when Emma told her mother she wanted to help the homeless.



"The moment that my daughter shows interest, I want to harness that and give her the opportunity so taking time away from my day, it means nothing," Johnna Jablonski said. "I want her to be able to build that passion and desire to help the community."



Easter Sunday meal began at 1 p.m. and lasted until 3 p.m. Smith said Montana Rescue Mission met their goal in the number of donations. Smith also said the shelter is very grateful for the community.