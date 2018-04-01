Montana Rescue Mission hosts annual Easter Sunday meal - KULR8.com | News, Weather & Sports in Billings, Montana

Montana Rescue Mission hosts annual Easter Sunday meal

Posted: Updated:
By Briana Monte, KULR
Connect
BILLINGS, Mont. -

Montana Rescue Mission hosted their annual Easter Sunday meal.

KULR-8 spoke with Montana Rescue Mission's public relations director, Denise Smith, who said they delivered over 250 Easter Sunday meals and fed over 200 people at the shelter. She said there were over 80 volunteers who helped one of those volunteers is a 7-year-old girl by the name of Emma.

Emma's mother, Johnna said she and her family were driving home when Emma saw a homeless man holding up a sign. That's when Emma told her mother she wanted to help the homeless.

"The moment that my daughter shows interest, I want to harness that and give her the opportunity so taking time away from my day, it means nothing," Johnna Jablonski said. "I want her to be able to build that passion and desire to help the community."

Easter Sunday meal began at 1 p.m. and lasted until 3 p.m. Smith said Montana Rescue Mission met their goal in the number of donations. Smith also said the shelter is very grateful for the community.

  • Most Popular

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • One man dead in Saturday night Billings crash

    One man dead in Saturday night Billings crash

    Sunday, April 1 2018 1:38 PM EDT2018-04-01 17:38:23 GMT

    One man is dead after a fatal crash in Billings Saturday night. Just before 9:40 Saturday night, Billings Police Department was dispatched to a single vehicle crash on the 1100 block of 6th Avenue North. 

    One man is dead after a fatal crash in Billings Saturday night. Just before 9:40 Saturday night, Billings Police Department was dispatched to a single vehicle crash on the 1100 block of 6th Avenue North. 

  • Fatal crash near Lame Deer 1st in state in more than a month

    Fatal crash near Lame Deer 1st in state in more than a month

    Saturday, March 31 2018 4:16 PM EDT2018-03-31 20:16:22 GMT

    The Montana highway Patrol said a 17-year-old girl was eastbound on U.S. Highway 212 after 7 p.m. Friday when the sport utility vehicle she was driving went off the wet highway and overturned. 

    The Montana highway Patrol said a 17-year-old girl was eastbound on U.S. Highway 212 after 7 p.m. Friday when the sport utility vehicle she was driving went off the wet highway and overturned. 

  • Woman diagnosed with pseudotumor cerebri seeks help from community

    Woman diagnosed with pseudotumor cerebri seeks help from community

    Sunday, April 1 2018 7:50 PM EDT2018-04-01 23:50:11 GMT

    KULR-8 brings you an update on woman we spoke to almost one year ago. Heiser was diagnosed with pseudotumor cerebi, meaning she has too much spinal fluid in her body. The community came together to help out financially and the family needs help once more.

    KULR-8 brings you an update on woman we spoke to almost one year ago. Heiser was diagnosed with pseudotumor cerebi, meaning she has too much spinal fluid in her body. The community came together to help out financially and the family needs help once more.

  • Child may be left blind after alleged assault

    Child may be left blind after alleged assault

    Friday, March 30 2018 5:08 PM EDT2018-03-30 21:08:45 GMT

    An alleged assault of a one-year-old child may leave the little girl blind and need of longterm physical, occupational, and speech therapies.

    An alleged assault of a one-year-old child may leave the little girl blind and need of longterm physical, occupational, and speech therapies.

  • New Glacier Park webcam offers up-close view of black bears

    New Glacier Park webcam offers up-close view of black bears

    Thursday, March 29 2018 6:57 PM EDT2018-03-29 22:57:55 GMT
    GNP photo by Ranger BeccaGNP photo by Ranger Becca
    GNP photo by Ranger BeccaGNP photo by Ranger Becca

    New webcams at Glacier Park offer a close-up view of black bears in their natural habitat. if you tune in at the right time, you can catch a black bear peeking out of its cozy cottonwood tree den. The webcam description: "In Spring black bears are occasionally seen in this tree. This year a black bear was first observed on the 23rd of March, and has been seen most evenings since. Look at the large hole in the trunk and you might see a bear poking its head out. If you are lucky...

    New webcams at Glacier Park offer a close-up view of black bears in their natural habitat. if you tune in at the right time, you can catch a black bear peeking out of its cozy cottonwood tree den. The webcam description: "In Spring black bears are occasionally seen in this tree. This year a black bear was first observed on the 23rd of March, and has been seen most evenings since. Look at the large hole in the trunk and you might see a bear poking its head out. If you are lucky...

  • Billings student to play at Carnegie Hall

    Billings student to play at Carnegie Hall

    Saturday, March 31 2018 4:33 PM EDT2018-03-31 20:33:07 GMT
    One Billings student is getting the opportunity to play at Carnegie Hall in New York City in the Middle School Honors Performance Series. Kassidy Casterline is an 8th grader at St. Francis Catholic School. She is also in the St. Francis orchestra and Billings Youth Orchestra and Chorale. Most recently, she's been selected to the 2018 Middle School Honors Performance Series. Kassidy said the opportunity is a once in a lifetime thing and such a great opportunity. Kassidy didn't...
    One Billings student is getting the opportunity to play at Carnegie Hall in New York City in the Middle School Honors Performance Series. Kassidy Casterline is an 8th grader at St. Francis Catholic School. She is also in the St. Francis orchestra and Billings Youth Orchestra and Chorale. Most recently, she's been selected to the 2018 Middle School Honors Performance Series. Kassidy said the opportunity is a once in a lifetime thing and such a great opportunity. Kassidy didn't...

  • Eggstra! Eggstra! Missoula Easter Egg Hunts for 2018

    Eggstra! Eggstra! Missoula Easter Egg Hunts for 2018

    Thursday, March 29 2018 6:07 PM EDT2018-03-29 22:07:57 GMT

    Here's a guide to all the Easter Egg Hunts taking place in Missoula for spring 2018. Did we miss one? Email newsroom@abcfoxmontana.com to let us know! All events are free unless noted otherwise. Friday, March 30 Natural Grocers Eggcellent Adventure Egg Hunt at 11 AM  Saturday, March 31 Currents Aquatic Underwater Egg Hunt at 10 AM, regular admission required Hellgate Lions Park, 10:30-11:30 AM Seeley Lake Elementary Lawn egg hunt hosted by Seeley Lake Lions, registration at...

    Here's a guide to all the Easter Egg Hunts taking place in Missoula for spring 2018. Did we miss one? Email newsroom@abcfoxmontana.com to let us know! All events are free unless noted otherwise. Friday, March 30 Natural Grocers Eggcellent Adventure Egg Hunt at 11 AM  Saturday, March 31 Currents Aquatic Underwater Egg Hunt at 10 AM, regular admission required Hellgate Lions Park, 10:30-11:30 AM Seeley Lake Elementary Lawn egg hunt hosted by Seeley Lake Lions, registration at...

  • Find an Easter Egg hunt near you!

    Find an Easter Egg hunt near you!

    Friday, April 3 2015 6:04 PM EDT2015-04-03 22:04:20 GMT
    KHQ.com- It turns out that the Easter Bunny brings big business to candy sellers. We're talking a few billion dollars in ales. A National Retail Federation Survey says Americans will spend about $2.2 billion dollars this year on Easter candy. It breaks down to about $20 in the midwest and $25 everywhere else.
    KHQ.com- It turns out that the Easter Bunny brings big business to candy sellers. We're talking a few billion dollars in ales. A National Retail Federation Survey says Americans will spend about $2.2 billion dollars this year on Easter candy. It breaks down to about $20 in the midwest and $25 everywhere else.