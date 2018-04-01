Woman diagnosed with pseudotumor cerebri seeks help from community

KULR-8 brings you an update on woman we spoke to almost one year ago. Heiser was diagnosed with pseudotumor cerebi, meaning she has too much spinal fluid in her body. The community came together to help out financially and the family needs help once more.
GLACIER NATIONAL PARK, Mont. (AP) - Workers face an even bigger job than usual as they get to work on the annual task of clearing snow from roads in northern Montana's Glacier National Park.
One man is dead after a fatal crash in Billings Saturday night. Just before 9:40 Saturday night, Billings Police Department was dispatched to a single vehicle crash on the 1100 block of 6th Avenue North.
Snow may have fallen in Billings, the day before Easter. That didn't stop locals from running through snow to find Easter eggs.
One man is dead after a fatal crash in Billings Saturday night. Just before 9:40 Saturday night, Billings Police Department was dispatched to a single vehicle crash on the 1100 block of 6th Avenue North.
The Montana highway Patrol said a 17-year-old girl was eastbound on U.S. Highway 212 after 7 p.m. Friday when the sport utility vehicle she was driving went off the wet highway and overturned.
New webcams at Glacier Park offer a close-up view of black bears in their natural habitat. if you tune in at the right time, you can catch a black bear peeking out of its cozy cottonwood tree den. The webcam description: "In Spring black bears are occasionally seen in this tree. This year a black bear was first observed on the 23rd of March, and has been seen most evenings since. Look at the large hole in the trunk and you might see a bear poking its head out. If you are lucky...
Here's a guide to all the Easter Egg Hunts taking place in Missoula for spring 2018. Did we miss one? Email newsroom@abcfoxmontana.com to let us know! All events are free unless noted otherwise. Friday, March 30 Natural Grocers Eggcellent Adventure Egg Hunt at 11 AM Saturday, March 31 Currents Aquatic Underwater Egg Hunt at 10 AM, regular admission required Hellgate Lions Park, 10:30-11:30 AM Seeley Lake Elementary Lawn egg hunt hosted by Seeley Lake Lions, registration at...
An alleged assault of a one-year-old child may leave the little girl blind and need of longterm physical, occupational, and speech therapies.
Volunteers hold Easter basket giveaway at Garfield School.
