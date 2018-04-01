Man killed in Saturday night crash identified

The man killed in a Billings crash Saturday is identified as 36-year-old August James Siek of Billings.

Yellowstone County Coroner Cliff Mahoney said Siek died of multiple blunt force trauma injuries. Mahoney said they do not know if drugs or alcohol were contributing factors in the crash, but he said Siek was on his way home from work before the crash.

One man is dead after a fatal crash in Billings Saturday night.

Just before 9:40 Saturday night, Billings Police Department was dispatched to a single-vehicle crash on the 1100 block of 6th Avenue North.

According to Sgt. Matt Lennick, the driver of the car was traveling west on 6th Ave. when he lost control of the vehicle, hitting a power pole on the south side of the street.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

Sgt. Lennick said speed appeared to be a factor.