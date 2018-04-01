Man killed in Saturday night crash identified - KULR8.com | News, Weather & Sports in Billings, Montana

Man killed in Saturday night crash identified

By KULR-8 News Staff
The man killed in a Billings crash Saturday is identified as 36-year-old August James Siek of Billings.

Yellowstone County Coroner Cliff Mahoney said Siek died of multiple blunt force trauma injuries. Mahoney said they do not know if drugs or alcohol were contributing factors in the crash, but he said Siek was on his way home from work before the crash. 

