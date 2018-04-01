Man killed in Saturday night crash identified

One man is dead after a fatal crash in Billings Saturday night. Just before 9:40 Saturday night, Billings Police Department was dispatched to a single vehicle crash on the 1100 block of 6th Avenue North.
KULR-8 brings you an update on woman we spoke to almost one year ago. Heiser was diagnosed with pseudotumor cerebi, meaning she has too much spinal fluid in her body. The community came together to help out financially and the family needs help once more.
In Billings, Governor Bullock visited with the parents who are utilizing STARS Preschool to ensure their kids will enter kindergarten ready to learn.
Race coordinators and volunteers from three Miles City races announce an exciting new race series that kicks off in 2018—the Miles City Triple Crown.
MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) - Time is almost up for the public to share its thoughts and have input on the proposals for restoring Glacier National Park's Sperry Chalet.
Tribal land long was known as a safe haven for non-Native Americans who committed crimes there.
Montana Green Party officials say they sought the public's help in gathering voter signatures to qualify for the ballot, but they are unaware of anybody being paid to do so.
City planners say the Prescott Ranch Subdivision has nearly 600 lots.
While driving down the main strip in Belt, Montana, Jack's Beans appears to be nothing more than a nicely constructed new business. But what you can't see from the outside is that the final structure took only days to erect, and a few weeks of working days to complete... that's about 223 hours less than average. It's called a "panelized home", and Terri Finnell says it's the new trend in home building.. "The labor shortage that we're seeing in the building industry...
FORT WORTH, Texas - A 20-year-old Texas man who as a teenager invoked "affluenza" in his defense after killing four people in a drunken wreck has been released from jail. Tarrant County sheriff's spokesman David McClelland says Ethan Couch was released Monday from the county jail near Dallas after serving nearly two years for a revoked probation.
An alleged assault of a one-year-old child may leave the little girl blind and need of longterm physical, occupational, and speech therapies.
Race coordinators and volunteers from three Miles City races announce an exciting new race series that kicks off in 2018—the Miles City Triple Crown.
The Montana highway Patrol said a 17-year-old girl was eastbound on U.S. Highway 212 after 7 p.m. Friday when the sport utility vehicle she was driving went off the wet highway and overturned.
GLACIER NATIONAL PARK, Mont. (AP) - Workers face an even bigger job than usual as they get to work on the annual task of clearing snow from roads in northern Montana's Glacier National Park.
