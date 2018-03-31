Billings student to play at Carnegie Hall

One Billings student is getting the opportunity to play at Carnegie Hall in New York City in the Middle School Honors Performance Series.

Kassidy Casterline is an 8th grader at St. Francis Catholic School.

She is also in the St. Francis orchestra and Billings Youth Orchestra and Chorale.

Most recently, she's been selected to the 2018 Middle School Honors Performance Series.

Kassidy said the opportunity is a once in a lifetime thing and such a great opportunity.

Kassidy didn't get this far on her own though, she said she's been playing the violin for 6 years.

She said, "Both of my parents have just encouraged me to go for it and take a risk in the music world. So being able to know that they helped me through is awesome."

Her private teacher nominated Kassidy for the prestigious group.

Kassidy said she only practiced her audition piece for a month but normally she practices for 3 or more months to be able to get it perfect.

Nancy Richardson, program director for the Honors Performance Series, said they processed thousands of nominations and selected only the most talented performers.

Kassidy along with about 100 other students around the world will come together in New York City for 5 days this June to play in the orchestra.

She said, "It makes me really honored to know that I'm one of the few kids that gets to go because like I said before its a pretty big deal and it'll open up a lot of doors for me in the music world.

The final performance will be at Carnegie Hall on June 23rd.

If that's not impressive enough for you, Kassidy will have 2 months to learn 6 songs for the performance.

Kulr-8 wishes Kassidy the best of luck with her performance.