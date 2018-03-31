Fatal crash near Lame Deer 1st in state in more than a month - KULR8.com | News, Weather & Sports in Billings, Montana

Fatal crash near Lame Deer 1st in state in more than a month

The Montana highway Patrol said a 17-year-old girl was eastbound on U.S. Highway 212 after 7 p.m. Friday when the sport utility vehicle she was driving went off the wet highway and overturned.
All four passengers were thrown from the SUV.
Montana Highway Patrol tells KULR 8 a 26-year-old woman was taken to Indian Health Services in Lame Deer, where she was pronounced dead.
The driver along with an 18-year-old man and a 26-year-old woman were injured.

None of the occupants were wearing seat belts.

Drugs and alcohol are considered factors at this time.
The victim's name has not been released.
The Montana Department of Transportation said the state had gone without a fatal crash since Feb. 26.
It was the first time in at least a decade that Montana had gone more than a month without any traffic fatalities.

