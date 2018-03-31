Chuck E Cheese's starts Sensory Sensitive Sundays

World autism awareness day is Monday, April 2nd.

One business wanted the awareness to last more than just one day.

That's why Chuck E Cheese's created Sensory Sensitive Sundays.

When people think of autism parent, Jessi Gerttula, said they think of meltdowns and not wanting to be touched.

Another parent, Chavela Emery, said social interaction because that is one thing that children on the spectrum don't get a lot of.

They say what people might not understand about children with autism is that they are engageable and their outlook on life is so incredible and the way they see things is so awesome.

Jessi and Chavela both have sons on the autism spectrum.

Chuck E Cheese's is a place where kids can have fun and let out some energy but for kids, with autism, it can be intimidating.

A typical day at Chuck E Cheese's is loud, bright, and crowded so for kids like Mason and Liam [Chavela and Jessi's sons] it can be a bit too much.

Chavela said, even for children not on the spectrum Chuck E Cheese's is a lot to take in.

That's why Chuck E Cheese started Sensory Sensitive Sundays.

On the first Sunday of every month, Chuck E Cheese's opens 2 hours early for children with sensory sensitivities.

They turn off the animatronic show, dim the lights, turn the sound down, and have Chuck E stay behind the scenes.

Billings Chuck E Cheese Assistant Manager, Kyle Lahey, said that time is for kids who can't normally come to Chuck E Cheese's on a daily basis so they can come in and have fun and eat pizza.

Jessi and Chavela said they're excited their kids can now feel comfortable and have fun at Chuck E Cheese.

Jessi said, "It's very exciting so he'll actually get to be a kid and have fun and participate in all of the games and do the things that I know he wants to do but can't when it's too loud."

Assistant Manager Kyle said the best part of Sensory Sensitive Sundays for him is seeing the look on the kids faces when they come into Chuck E Cheese's and can play the games and have fun.

Chuck E Cheese's is hoping their Sensory Sensitive Sunday's will catch on and more families will come in.

Many parents said they are hoping other businesses follow Chuck E Cheese's lead.

April's Sensory Sensitive Sunday will be held on April 8th due to the Easter Holiday.



