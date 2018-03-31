Despite Snow, MSUB Holds Easter Egg Hunt

On Saturday morning, people in Billings woke up to snow outside. However, the snowfall did not stop dozens from enjoying a nice Easter egg hunt at MSU Billings. The university held it's annual hunt at Peaks to Plains Park on campus. The hunt is hosted by the MSUB Student Activities Board. Areas were set up and flagged according to age groups.

Some parents said they couldn't talk their children out of wanting to go to the egg hunt. Michael Binford told KULR-8, "We couldn't talk Max out of it, so we needed to go. Me and my wife both graduated from here so we love to come and they put on a great event. Get lots of candy and free stuff."

Egg hunters were also encouraged to bring a non-perishable food item for the Yellowjacket Emergency Pantry.