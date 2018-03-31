Snow may have fallen in Billings, the day before Easter. That didn't stop locals from running through snow to find Easter eggs.
Volunteers hold Easter basket giveaway at Garfield School.
SHERIDAN, Wyo. (AP) - A bill introduced to the U.S. Senate would support and streamline clean-coal research in Wyoming and elsewhere. The Sheridan Press reports the measure was introduced by Wyoming Republican U.S. Sen. John Barrasso and lawmakers from North Dakota and West Virginia.
The recently released Prison Rape Elimination Act (PREA) Audit Report for the Montana Women's Prison shows both the concerns, as well as the actions taking regarding sexual abuse in the Prison.
Since 2017, the Montana Veterans Meat Locker has distributed over 8,000 pounds of meat to over 600 veterans and their families.
Volunteers hold Easter basket giveaway at Garfield School.
Authorities say about 30 dogs are believed to have died in an early morning fire at a boarding kennel in western Michigan.
Adnan Syed has sat behind bars for years serving a life sentence in the 1999 killing of his high school sweetheart.
A Los Angeles judge has ruled that California law requires coffee companies to carry a cancer warning label.
A Billings gym is letting anyone join their gym for free, but it comes at a pretty generous cost.
President Donald Trump is firing Veterans Affairs Secretary David Shulkin and replacing him with the White House doctor in the wake of a bruising ethics scandal and a mounting rebellion within the VA.
Walmart says it was a business decision to remove Cosmopolitan magazine from its checkout aisles, but some groups have raised concerns about the sexual content of the publication marketed to women.
A doctored animation and photo have surfaced online appearing to show one of the survivors of the Florida high school shooting tearing up the U.S. Constitution.
Americans looking for love or companionship on Craigslist can't make a connection.
A North Carolina woman has a warning for other pet owners after two of her dogs died over the weekend after eating poisonous mushrooms from her yard.
An alleged assault of a one-year-old child may leave the little girl blind and need of longterm physical, occupational, and speech therapies.
Here's a guide to all the Easter Egg Hunts taking place in Missoula for spring 2018. Did we miss one? Email newsroom@abcfoxmontana.com to let us know! All events are free unless noted otherwise. Friday, March 30 Natural Grocers Eggcellent Adventure Egg Hunt at 11 AM Saturday, March 31 Currents Aquatic Underwater Egg Hunt at 10 AM, regular admission required Hellgate Lions Park, 10:30-11:30 AM Seeley Lake Elementary Lawn egg hunt hosted by Seeley Lake Lions, registration at...
New webcams at Glacier Park offer a close-up view of black bears in their natural habitat. if you tune in at the right time, you can catch a black bear peeking out of its cozy cottonwood tree den. The webcam description: "In Spring black bears are occasionally seen in this tree. This year a black bear was first observed on the 23rd of March, and has been seen most evenings since. Look at the large hole in the trunk and you might see a bear poking its head out. If you are lucky...
HONOLULU (AP) - Hawaii authorities have identified the Montana man who died after saving his 15-year-old daughter who was swept into the ocean off the coast of Maui.
A National Park Service report says a 23-year-old Utah man who lost his life guiding kayakers on Yellowstone Lake last summer spent at least 30 minutes in the cold water before being pulled out by rescuers.
The recently released Prison Rape Elimination Act (PREA) Audit Report for the Montana Women's Prison shows both the concerns, as well as the actions taking regarding sexual abuse in the Prison.
MISSOULA- Numerous people have reported seeing groups of vehicles flying the Confederate flag around town. Posts on social media accounts say the flag-bearers are honoring a friend who recently died. But the display is raising concerns with the Montana Human Rights Network.
