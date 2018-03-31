Easter Basket Giveaway at Garfield School - KULR8.com | News, Weather & Sports in Billings, Montana

Easter Basket Giveaway at Garfield School

Posted: Updated:
BILLINGS, Mont. -

Over 600 Easter baskets were given away Friday and Saturday, thanks to a Billings mother and several volunteers. On Friday, Shawna Morales and several others distributed nearly 250 baskets to children at Newman Elementary and the Friendship House. Saturday morning, a few more hundred baskets were given away to families, who likely wouldn't be able to give Easter baskets to their children.

Jessica Salva, a mother of seven, attended the basket giveaway Saturday morning at Garfield School. Salva told KULR-8 she just got promoted at her job, but that she still needed a little help to make sure her children received the Easter she wanted them to have. "It helps me out a lot. I just started working so it really helps me out because I haven't had enough to get them Easter baskets, so they're excited."

Salva was not just at Garfield to get baskets for her children, but also, for her sister's children. "I'm getting some for my sister, she's got 8 kids in Hardin so it's going to help her out a lot. She's excited."

Morales explained that if there were any baskets left at Garfield, her and the volunteers would take them to the Women and Children's Shelter.

  • LocalMore>>

  • Despite Snow, MSUB Holds Easter Egg Hunt

    Despite Snow, MSUB Holds Easter Egg Hunt

    Saturday, March 31 2018 3:31 PM EDT2018-03-31 19:31:09 GMT

    Snow may have fallen in Billings, the day before Easter. That didn't stop locals from running through snow to find Easter eggs.

    Snow may have fallen in Billings, the day before Easter. That didn't stop locals from running through snow to find Easter eggs.

  • Easter Basket Giveaway at Garfield School

    Easter Basket Giveaway at Garfield School

    Saturday, March 31 2018 2:55 PM EDT2018-03-31 18:55:42 GMT

    Volunteers hold Easter basket giveaway at Garfield School.

    Volunteers hold Easter basket giveaway at Garfield School.

  • Proposal would support clean-coal research in Wyoming

    Proposal would support clean-coal research in Wyoming

    Saturday, March 31 2018 2:50 PM EDT2018-03-31 18:50:17 GMT

    SHERIDAN, Wyo. (AP) - A bill introduced to the U.S. Senate would support and streamline clean-coal research in Wyoming and elsewhere.    The Sheridan Press reports the measure was introduced by Wyoming Republican U.S. Sen. John Barrasso and lawmakers from North Dakota and West Virginia.    

    SHERIDAN, Wyo. (AP) - A bill introduced to the U.S. Senate would support and streamline clean-coal research in Wyoming and elsewhere.    The Sheridan Press reports the measure was introduced by Wyoming Republican U.S. Sen. John Barrasso and lawmakers from North Dakota and West Virginia.    

    •   

  • Most Popular

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Child may be left blind after alleged assault

    Child may be left blind after alleged assault

    Friday, March 30 2018 5:08 PM EDT2018-03-30 21:08:45 GMT

    An alleged assault of a one-year-old child may leave the little girl blind and need of longterm physical, occupational, and speech therapies.

    An alleged assault of a one-year-old child may leave the little girl blind and need of longterm physical, occupational, and speech therapies.

  • Eggstra! Eggstra! Missoula Easter Egg Hunts for 2018

    Eggstra! Eggstra! Missoula Easter Egg Hunts for 2018

    Thursday, March 29 2018 6:07 PM EDT2018-03-29 22:07:57 GMT

    Here's a guide to all the Easter Egg Hunts taking place in Missoula for spring 2018. Did we miss one? Email newsroom@abcfoxmontana.com to let us know! All events are free unless noted otherwise. Friday, March 30 Natural Grocers Eggcellent Adventure Egg Hunt at 11 AM  Saturday, March 31 Currents Aquatic Underwater Egg Hunt at 10 AM, regular admission required Hellgate Lions Park, 10:30-11:30 AM Seeley Lake Elementary Lawn egg hunt hosted by Seeley Lake Lions, registration at...

    Here's a guide to all the Easter Egg Hunts taking place in Missoula for spring 2018. Did we miss one? Email newsroom@abcfoxmontana.com to let us know! All events are free unless noted otherwise. Friday, March 30 Natural Grocers Eggcellent Adventure Egg Hunt at 11 AM  Saturday, March 31 Currents Aquatic Underwater Egg Hunt at 10 AM, regular admission required Hellgate Lions Park, 10:30-11:30 AM Seeley Lake Elementary Lawn egg hunt hosted by Seeley Lake Lions, registration at...

  • Find an Easter Egg hunt near you!

    Find an Easter Egg hunt near you!

    Friday, April 3 2015 6:04 PM EDT2015-04-03 22:04:20 GMT
    KHQ.com- It turns out that the Easter Bunny brings big business to candy sellers. We're talking a few billion dollars in ales. A National Retail Federation Survey says Americans will spend about $2.2 billion dollars this year on Easter candy. It breaks down to about $20 in the midwest and $25 everywhere else.
    KHQ.com- It turns out that the Easter Bunny brings big business to candy sellers. We're talking a few billion dollars in ales. A National Retail Federation Survey says Americans will spend about $2.2 billion dollars this year on Easter candy. It breaks down to about $20 in the midwest and $25 everywhere else.

  • New Glacier Park webcam offers up-close view of black bears

    New Glacier Park webcam offers up-close view of black bears

    Thursday, March 29 2018 6:57 PM EDT2018-03-29 22:57:55 GMT
    GNP photo by Ranger BeccaGNP photo by Ranger Becca
    GNP photo by Ranger BeccaGNP photo by Ranger Becca

    New webcams at Glacier Park offer a close-up view of black bears in their natural habitat. if you tune in at the right time, you can catch a black bear peeking out of its cozy cottonwood tree den. The webcam description: "In Spring black bears are occasionally seen in this tree. This year a black bear was first observed on the 23rd of March, and has been seen most evenings since. Look at the large hole in the trunk and you might see a bear poking its head out. If you are lucky...

    New webcams at Glacier Park offer a close-up view of black bears in their natural habitat. if you tune in at the right time, you can catch a black bear peeking out of its cozy cottonwood tree den. The webcam description: "In Spring black bears are occasionally seen in this tree. This year a black bear was first observed on the 23rd of March, and has been seen most evenings since. Look at the large hole in the trunk and you might see a bear poking its head out. If you are lucky...

  • Maui police name Montana man who died rescuing daughter

    Maui police name Montana man who died rescuing daughter

    Thursday, March 29 2018 11:31 AM EDT2018-03-29 15:31:52 GMT
    Facebook.comFacebook.com

    HONOLULU (AP) - Hawaii authorities have identified the Montana man who died after saving his 15-year-old daughter who was swept into the ocean off the coast of Maui.

    HONOLULU (AP) - Hawaii authorities have identified the Montana man who died after saving his 15-year-old daughter who was swept into the ocean off the coast of Maui.

  • Report details death of kayak guide on Yellowstone Lake

    Report details death of kayak guide on Yellowstone Lake

    Friday, March 30 2018 4:58 PM EDT2018-03-30 20:58:04 GMT
    Beached kayak at Park Point on Yellowstone Lake; Diane Renkin / NPS; July, 2010Beached kayak at Park Point on Yellowstone Lake; Diane Renkin / NPS; July, 2010

    A National Park Service report says a 23-year-old Utah man who lost his life guiding kayakers on Yellowstone Lake last summer spent at least 30 minutes in the cold water before being pulled out by rescuers.

    A National Park Service report says a 23-year-old Utah man who lost his life guiding kayakers on Yellowstone Lake last summer spent at least 30 minutes in the cold water before being pulled out by rescuers.

  • Montana Women's Prison making changes after PREA audit

    Montana Women's Prison making changes after PREA audit

    Friday, March 30 2018 10:33 PM EDT2018-03-31 02:33:54 GMT

    The recently released Prison Rape Elimination Act (PREA) Audit Report for the Montana Women's Prison shows both the concerns, as well as the actions taking regarding sexual abuse in the Prison. 

    The recently released Prison Rape Elimination Act (PREA) Audit Report for the Montana Women's Prison shows both the concerns, as well as the actions taking regarding sexual abuse in the Prison. 

  • Confederate flags spur online controversy

    Confederate flags spur online controversy

    Friday, March 30 2018 6:50 PM EDT2018-03-30 22:50:05 GMT
    courtesy Charley Macorncourtesy Charley Macorn
    courtesy Charley Macorncourtesy Charley Macorn

    MISSOULA- Numerous people have reported seeing groups of vehicles flying the Confederate flag around town. Posts on social media accounts say the flag-bearers are honoring a friend who recently died. But the display is raising concerns with the Montana Human Rights Network. 

    MISSOULA- Numerous people have reported seeing groups of vehicles flying the Confederate flag around town. Posts on social media accounts say the flag-bearers are honoring a friend who recently died. But the display is raising concerns with the Montana Human Rights Network. 