Easter Basket Giveaway at Garfield School

Over 600 Easter baskets were given away Friday and Saturday, thanks to a Billings mother and several volunteers. On Friday, Shawna Morales and several others distributed nearly 250 baskets to children at Newman Elementary and the Friendship House. Saturday morning, a few more hundred baskets were given away to families, who likely wouldn't be able to give Easter baskets to their children.

Jessica Salva, a mother of seven, attended the basket giveaway Saturday morning at Garfield School. Salva told KULR-8 she just got promoted at her job, but that she still needed a little help to make sure her children received the Easter she wanted them to have. "It helps me out a lot. I just started working so it really helps me out because I haven't had enough to get them Easter baskets, so they're excited."

Salva was not just at Garfield to get baskets for her children, but also, for her sister's children. "I'm getting some for my sister, she's got 8 kids in Hardin so it's going to help her out a lot. She's excited."

Morales explained that if there were any baskets left at Garfield, her and the volunteers would take them to the Women and Children's Shelter.