Montana Women's Prison making changes after PREA audit

Montana Women's Prison making changes after PREA audit

Posted: Updated:
By KULR-8 News Staff
The recently released Prison Rape Elimination Act (PREA) Audit Report for the Montana Women's Prison shows both the concerns, as well as the preventative actions taken regarding sexual abuse in the Prison.

After the initial on-site audit in June 2017, the Lead Auditor determined there to be 20 standards that required additional follow-up and/or corrective action.

Some of the non-compliant standards were minor, while others were more serious.

Lead Auditor Jillian Shane tells KULR 8 News it's common in a PREA audit to have non-compliant standards, and PREA gives prisons 180 days to correct them.

In the case of MWP, 20 of the 43 standards were not met in the original June audit, but were corrected by the October audit.

While the standards were all met in the final visit, none exceeded standards.

However, from the original visit to the final one, MWP welcomed a new warden. The Auditor noted the new Warden, Jennie Hansen, was extremely well versed in PREA and was enthusiastic about the positive changes in the facility. The Auditor also mentioned her cultural based concerns in the first visit, and said she believes this Warden will be a positive compliment to the facility's forward progress.

 Some of the minor standards MWP had to change included better PREA training for staff, including information on how to utilize professional services for translation when needed.

The audit also noted that MWP has not upgraded any cameras in the past three years.

As for some of the bigger non-compliant standards, staff interviewed by auditors said no rules were violated when it came to segregating inmates who identified as high risk for sexual victimization.

However, an inmate sent a letter to the auditor saying she was housed in segregation for 67 days after reporting feeling scared for her safety.

According to the audit, she made several requests to be released from housing and placed back in GP away from the person she made allegations against.

During the 12 months prior to the audit, the facility had 68 administrative investigations and zero criminal investigations as they related to sexual abuse.

After reviewing all PREA cases at MWP, auditors saw that standards related to investigations needed corrective action.

This included the process for investigation referral, case assignment, investigation process, report writing, review by Agency oversight staff, and final case outcome determined by Central Office.

Training was given to all facility level investigators at MWP.

The PREA coordinator reviewed all of the cases investigated in the 12 months prior to the audit. She ensured all necessary referrals to outside law enforcement should any criminal components be identified.

Through the audit, it was discovered MWP did not have one person dedicated as the full-time PREA compliance manager(PCM). The previous PCM did not have time to complete his duties in addition to his other assigned jobs. The Central Office for the Montana Department of Corrections made the decision to move a full-time employee into the position, in compliance with PREA standards.

