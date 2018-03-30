Montana Women's Prison making changes after PREA audit

The recently released Prison Rape Elimination Act (PREA) Audit Report for the Montana Women's Prison shows both the concerns, as well as the actions taking regarding sexual abuse in the Prison.
Since 2017, the Montana Veterans Meat Locker has distributed over 8,000 pounds of meat to over 600 veterans and their families.
An alleged assault of a one-year-old child may leave the little girl blind and need of longterm physical, occupational, and speech therapies.
MetraPark has announced that the Rod Stewart concert scheduled for April 14th has been rescheduled for October 26, 2018 due to a scheduling conflict.
Fighters weigh-in one night before Fight for a Cause.
MISSOULA- Numerous people have reported seeing groups of vehicles flying the Confederate flag around town. Posts on social media accounts say the flag-bearers are honoring a friend who recently died. But the display is raising concerns with the Montana Human Rights Network.
Four days after Lloyd Geaudry was found dead in the middle of the street, police aren't saying if they are any closer to finding the person responsible for his death.
HONOLULU (AP) - Hawaii authorities have identified the Montana man who died after saving his 15-year-old daughter who was swept into the ocean off the coast of Maui.
New webcams at Glacier Park offer a close-up view of black bears in their natural habitat. if you tune in at the right time, you can catch a black bear peeking out of its cozy cottonwood tree den. The webcam description: "In Spring black bears are occasionally seen in this tree. This year a black bear was first observed on the 23rd of March, and has been seen most evenings since. Look at the large hole in the trunk and you might see a bear poking its head out. If you are lucky...
MISSOULA - In the past few days, many Missoula residents have noticed the increased presence of white nationalist symbolism around town.
Fighters weigh-in one night before Fight for a Cause.
A compelling photo from the Flathead County Sheriff's Office...
Here's a guide to all the Easter Egg Hunts taking place in Missoula for spring 2018. Did we miss one? Email newsroom@abcfoxmontana.com to let us know! All events are free unless noted otherwise. Friday, March 30 Natural Grocers Eggcellent Adventure Egg Hunt at 11 AM Saturday, March 31 Currents Aquatic Underwater Egg Hunt at 10 AM, regular admission required Hellgate Lions Park, 10:30-11:30 AM Seeley Lake Elementary Lawn egg hunt hosted by Seeley Lake Lions, registration at...
