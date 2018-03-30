About 30 dogs believed dead in Michigan kennel fire - KULR8.com | News, Weather & Sports in Billings, Montana

About 30 dogs believed dead in Michigan kennel fire

Posted: Updated:
By Associated Press

FRUITPORT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) - Authorities say about 30 dogs are believed to have died in an early morning fire at a boarding kennel in western Michigan.
  
The fire was reported about 4:40 a.m. Friday at Storm's Ahead Kennels in Muskegon County's Fruitport Township.
  
The township's Public Safety Director Brian Michelli tells The Muskegon Chronicle that there was "no ability to do a rescue." Michelli says the kennel's owners who live on the property noticed the fire but that the kennel was engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived.
  
Michelli says the kennel was full. Area schools have spring break next week and some dogs had been dropped off as families left town. He tells WOOD-TV that the kennel was contacting dog owners Friday.
  
The cause of the fire isn't yet known.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

  • Most Popular

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Child may be left blind after alleged assault

    Child may be left blind after alleged assault

    Friday, March 30 2018 5:08 PM EDT2018-03-30 21:08:45 GMT

    An alleged assault of a one-year-old child may leave the little girl blind and need of longterm physical, occupational, and speech therapies.

    An alleged assault of a one-year-old child may leave the little girl blind and need of longterm physical, occupational, and speech therapies.

  • Maui police name Montana man who died rescuing daughter

    Maui police name Montana man who died rescuing daughter

    Thursday, March 29 2018 11:31 AM EDT2018-03-29 15:31:52 GMT
    Facebook.comFacebook.com

    HONOLULU (AP) - Hawaii authorities have identified the Montana man who died after saving his 15-year-old daughter who was swept into the ocean off the coast of Maui.

    HONOLULU (AP) - Hawaii authorities have identified the Montana man who died after saving his 15-year-old daughter who was swept into the ocean off the coast of Maui.

  • New Glacier Park webcam offers up-close view of black bears

    New Glacier Park webcam offers up-close view of black bears

    Thursday, March 29 2018 6:57 PM EDT2018-03-29 22:57:55 GMT
    GNP photo by Ranger BeccaGNP photo by Ranger Becca
    GNP photo by Ranger BeccaGNP photo by Ranger Becca

    New webcams at Glacier Park offer a close-up view of black bears in their natural habitat. if you tune in at the right time, you can catch a black bear peeking out of its cozy cottonwood tree den. The webcam description: "In Spring black bears are occasionally seen in this tree. This year a black bear was first observed on the 23rd of March, and has been seen most evenings since. Look at the large hole in the trunk and you might see a bear poking its head out. If you are lucky...

    New webcams at Glacier Park offer a close-up view of black bears in their natural habitat. if you tune in at the right time, you can catch a black bear peeking out of its cozy cottonwood tree den. The webcam description: "In Spring black bears are occasionally seen in this tree. This year a black bear was first observed on the 23rd of March, and has been seen most evenings since. Look at the large hole in the trunk and you might see a bear poking its head out. If you are lucky...

  • Confederate flags cause concern for some in Missoula

    Confederate flags cause concern for some in Missoula

    Thursday, March 29 2018 5:12 PM EDT2018-03-29 21:12:30 GMT

    MISSOULA - In the past few days, many Missoula residents have noticed the increased presence of white nationalist symbolism around town. 

    MISSOULA - In the past few days, many Missoula residents have noticed the increased presence of white nationalist symbolism around town. 

  • Weigh-Ins for Fight for a Cause

    Weigh-Ins for Fight for a Cause

    Friday, March 30 2018 12:04 AM EDT2018-03-30 04:04:42 GMT

    Fighters weigh-in one night before Fight for a Cause.

    Fighters weigh-in one night before Fight for a Cause.

  • Viral photo spreads, showing deputy consoling citizen

    Viral photo spreads, showing deputy consoling citizen

    Thursday, March 29 2018 11:43 AM EDT2018-03-29 15:43:20 GMT
    © Photo: Cherie Moss/ Flathead County Sheriff's Office© Photo: Cherie Moss/ Flathead County Sheriff's Office

     A compelling photo from the Flathead County Sheriff's Office...

     A compelling photo from the Flathead County Sheriff's Office...

  • Rod Stewart concert rescheduled for October

    Rod Stewart concert rescheduled for October

    Friday, March 30 2018 4:01 PM EDT2018-03-30 20:01:41 GMT

    MetraPark has announced that the Rod Stewart concert scheduled for April 14th has been rescheduled for October 26, 2018 due to a scheduling conflict. 

    MetraPark has announced that the Rod Stewart concert scheduled for April 14th has been rescheduled for October 26, 2018 due to a scheduling conflict. 

  • Texas teacher suspended for discussing her sexual orientation with students

    Texas teacher suspended for discussing her sexual orientation with students

    Thursday, March 29 2018 11:02 AM EDT2018-03-29 15:02:29 GMT

    MANSFIELD, Texas - An elementary school teacher in Mansfield, Texas has been suspended for discussing her sexual orientation with students.  Stacy Bailey is an art teacher at Charlotte Anderson Elementary school.  Bailey was suspended after multiple complaints came in from parents upset she took the liberty to discuss the topic with the elementary-aged children.

    MANSFIELD, Texas - An elementary school teacher in Mansfield, Texas has been suspended for discussing her sexual orientation with students.  Stacy Bailey is an art teacher at Charlotte Anderson Elementary school.  Bailey was suspended after multiple complaints came in from parents upset she took the liberty to discuss the topic with the elementary-aged children.