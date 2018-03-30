About 30 dogs believed dead in Michigan kennel fire

Authorities say about 30 dogs are believed to have died in an early morning fire at a boarding kennel in western Michigan.
Adnan Syed has sat behind bars for years serving a life sentence in the 1999 killing of his high school sweetheart.
A Los Angeles judge has ruled that California law requires coffee companies to carry a cancer warning label.
A Billings gym is letting anyone join their gym for free, but it comes at a pretty generous cost.
President Donald Trump is firing Veterans Affairs Secretary David Shulkin and replacing him with the White House doctor in the wake of a bruising ethics scandal and a mounting rebellion within the VA.
Walmart says it was a business decision to remove Cosmopolitan magazine from its checkout aisles, but some groups have raised concerns about the sexual content of the publication marketed to women.
A doctored animation and photo have surfaced online appearing to show one of the survivors of the Florida high school shooting tearing up the U.S. Constitution.
Americans looking for love or companionship on Craigslist can't make a connection.
A North Carolina woman has a warning for other pet owners after two of her dogs died over the weekend after eating poisonous mushrooms from her yard.
A Utah Highway Patrol trooper is recovering from minor injuries after he rammed a wrong driver to stop him in Davis County, last night.
An alleged assault of a one-year-old child may leave the little girl blind and need of longterm physical, occupational, and speech therapies.
HONOLULU (AP) - Hawaii authorities have identified the Montana man who died after saving his 15-year-old daughter who was swept into the ocean off the coast of Maui.
New webcams at Glacier Park offer a close-up view of black bears in their natural habitat. if you tune in at the right time, you can catch a black bear peeking out of its cozy cottonwood tree den. The webcam description: "In Spring black bears are occasionally seen in this tree. This year a black bear was first observed on the 23rd of March, and has been seen most evenings since. Look at the large hole in the trunk and you might see a bear poking its head out. If you are lucky...
MISSOULA - In the past few days, many Missoula residents have noticed the increased presence of white nationalist symbolism around town.
Fighters weigh-in one night before Fight for a Cause.
A compelling photo from the Flathead County Sheriff's Office...
MetraPark has announced that the Rod Stewart concert scheduled for April 14th has been rescheduled for October 26, 2018 due to a scheduling conflict.
MANSFIELD, Texas - An elementary school teacher in Mansfield, Texas has been suspended for discussing her sexual orientation with students. Stacy Bailey is an art teacher at Charlotte Anderson Elementary school. Bailey was suspended after multiple complaints came in from parents upset she took the liberty to discuss the topic with the elementary-aged children.
