Child may be left blind after alleged assault - KULR8.com | News, Weather & Sports in Billings, Montana

Child may be left blind after alleged assault

Posted: Updated:
BILLINGS, Mont. -

An alleged assault of a one-year-old child may leave the little girl blind and need of longterm physical, occupational, and speech therapies.

That's according to charging document released Friday by the Yellowstone County District Court.

Adam Paul Walker is charged with aggravated assault in connection with the January 6th incident.

According to charging documents, Walker transported the child to St. Vincent's emergency room where the child was diagnosed with a severe head injury.

The child was transported to a children's hospital in Utah for treatment of a brain bleed.

The child's grandmother told police the girl had been sick for 8 to 10 days prior to the emergency room visit.

The child's physician told police that the girl's condition could not be explained by an accidental injury, preexisting medical condition, or reasonable discipline.


    
 

  • MontanaMore>>

  • Confederate flags spur online controversy

    Confederate flags spur online controversy

    Friday, March 30 2018 6:50 PM EDT2018-03-30 22:50:05 GMT
    courtesy Charley Macorncourtesy Charley Macorn
    courtesy Charley Macorncourtesy Charley Macorn

    MISSOULA- Numerous people have reported seeing groups of vehicles flying the Confederate flag around town. Posts on social media accounts say the flag-bearers are honoring a friend who recently died. But the display is raising concerns with the Montana Human Rights Network. 

    MISSOULA- Numerous people have reported seeing groups of vehicles flying the Confederate flag around town. Posts on social media accounts say the flag-bearers are honoring a friend who recently died. But the display is raising concerns with the Montana Human Rights Network. 

  • Child may be left blind after alleged assault

    Child may be left blind after alleged assault

    Friday, March 30 2018 5:08 PM EDT2018-03-30 21:08:45 GMT

    An alleged assault of a one-year-old child may leave the little girl blind and need of longterm physical, occupational, and speech therapies.

    An alleged assault of a one-year-old child may leave the little girl blind and need of longterm physical, occupational, and speech therapies.

  • Second witness identified in Great Falls Murder

    Second witness identified in Great Falls Murder

    Friday, March 30 2018 4:43 PM EDT2018-03-30 20:43:41 GMT

    Four days after Lloyd Geaudry was found dead in the middle of the street, police aren't saying if they are any closer to finding the person responsible for his death. 

    Four days after Lloyd Geaudry was found dead in the middle of the street, police aren't saying if they are any closer to finding the person responsible for his death. 

    •   

  • Most Popular

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Child may be left blind after alleged assault

    Child may be left blind after alleged assault

    Friday, March 30 2018 5:08 PM EDT2018-03-30 21:08:45 GMT

    An alleged assault of a one-year-old child may leave the little girl blind and need of longterm physical, occupational, and speech therapies.

    An alleged assault of a one-year-old child may leave the little girl blind and need of longterm physical, occupational, and speech therapies.

  • Maui police name Montana man who died rescuing daughter

    Maui police name Montana man who died rescuing daughter

    Thursday, March 29 2018 11:31 AM EDT2018-03-29 15:31:52 GMT
    Facebook.comFacebook.com

    HONOLULU (AP) - Hawaii authorities have identified the Montana man who died after saving his 15-year-old daughter who was swept into the ocean off the coast of Maui.

    HONOLULU (AP) - Hawaii authorities have identified the Montana man who died after saving his 15-year-old daughter who was swept into the ocean off the coast of Maui.

  • New Glacier Park webcam offers up-close view of black bears

    New Glacier Park webcam offers up-close view of black bears

    Thursday, March 29 2018 6:57 PM EDT2018-03-29 22:57:55 GMT
    GNP photo by Ranger BeccaGNP photo by Ranger Becca
    GNP photo by Ranger BeccaGNP photo by Ranger Becca

    New webcams at Glacier Park offer a close-up view of black bears in their natural habitat. if you tune in at the right time, you can catch a black bear peeking out of its cozy cottonwood tree den. The webcam description: "In Spring black bears are occasionally seen in this tree. This year a black bear was first observed on the 23rd of March, and has been seen most evenings since. Look at the large hole in the trunk and you might see a bear poking its head out. If you are lucky...

    New webcams at Glacier Park offer a close-up view of black bears in their natural habitat. if you tune in at the right time, you can catch a black bear peeking out of its cozy cottonwood tree den. The webcam description: "In Spring black bears are occasionally seen in this tree. This year a black bear was first observed on the 23rd of March, and has been seen most evenings since. Look at the large hole in the trunk and you might see a bear poking its head out. If you are lucky...

  • Confederate flags cause concern for some in Missoula

    Confederate flags cause concern for some in Missoula

    Thursday, March 29 2018 5:12 PM EDT2018-03-29 21:12:30 GMT

    MISSOULA - In the past few days, many Missoula residents have noticed the increased presence of white nationalist symbolism around town. 

    MISSOULA - In the past few days, many Missoula residents have noticed the increased presence of white nationalist symbolism around town. 

  • Weigh-Ins for Fight for a Cause

    Weigh-Ins for Fight for a Cause

    Friday, March 30 2018 12:04 AM EDT2018-03-30 04:04:42 GMT

    Fighters weigh-in one night before Fight for a Cause.

    Fighters weigh-in one night before Fight for a Cause.

  • Viral photo spreads, showing deputy consoling citizen

    Viral photo spreads, showing deputy consoling citizen

    Thursday, March 29 2018 11:43 AM EDT2018-03-29 15:43:20 GMT
    © Photo: Cherie Moss/ Flathead County Sheriff's Office© Photo: Cherie Moss/ Flathead County Sheriff's Office

     A compelling photo from the Flathead County Sheriff's Office...

     A compelling photo from the Flathead County Sheriff's Office...

  • Rod Stewart concert rescheduled for October

    Rod Stewart concert rescheduled for October

    Friday, March 30 2018 4:01 PM EDT2018-03-30 20:01:41 GMT

    MetraPark has announced that the Rod Stewart concert scheduled for April 14th has been rescheduled for October 26, 2018 due to a scheduling conflict. 

    MetraPark has announced that the Rod Stewart concert scheduled for April 14th has been rescheduled for October 26, 2018 due to a scheduling conflict. 

  • Texas teacher suspended for discussing her sexual orientation with students

    Texas teacher suspended for discussing her sexual orientation with students

    Thursday, March 29 2018 11:02 AM EDT2018-03-29 15:02:29 GMT

    MANSFIELD, Texas - An elementary school teacher in Mansfield, Texas has been suspended for discussing her sexual orientation with students.  Stacy Bailey is an art teacher at Charlotte Anderson Elementary school.  Bailey was suspended after multiple complaints came in from parents upset she took the liberty to discuss the topic with the elementary-aged children.

    MANSFIELD, Texas - An elementary school teacher in Mansfield, Texas has been suspended for discussing her sexual orientation with students.  Stacy Bailey is an art teacher at Charlotte Anderson Elementary school.  Bailey was suspended after multiple complaints came in from parents upset she took the liberty to discuss the topic with the elementary-aged children.