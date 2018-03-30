Child may be left blind after alleged assault

An alleged assault of a one-year-old child may leave the little girl blind and need of longterm physical, occupational, and speech therapies.

That's according to charging document released Friday by the Yellowstone County District Court.

Adam Paul Walker is charged with aggravated assault in connection with the January 6th incident.

According to charging documents, Walker transported the child to St. Vincent's emergency room where the child was diagnosed with a severe head injury.

The child was transported to a children's hospital in Utah for treatment of a brain bleed.

The child's grandmother told police the girl had been sick for 8 to 10 days prior to the emergency room visit.

The child's physician told police that the girl's condition could not be explained by an accidental injury, preexisting medical condition, or reasonable discipline.





