Report details death of kayak guide on Yellowstone Lake

By Associated Press
File Photo: Beached kayak at Park Point on Yellowstone Lake; Diane Renkin / NPS; July, 2010 File Photo: Beached kayak at Park Point on Yellowstone Lake; Diane Renkin / NPS; July, 2010

JACKSON, Wyo. (AP) - A National Park Service report says a 23-year-old Utah man who lost his life guiding kayakers on Yellowstone Lake last summer spent at least 30 minutes in the cold water before being pulled out by rescuers.
  
Timothy Conant, of Salt Lake City, was trying to assist a client who had overturned while on a June outing when he rolled his own kayak into water estimated to be about 43 degrees (6 Celsius).
  
The Jackson Hole News & Guide reports that Conant remained in the water as two other guides towed the client to shore. When one of the guides went back for Conant, he was floating motionless.
  
Conant was pronounced dead after resuscitation efforts failed to revive him.
  
His death was the first fatality in Yellowstone Lake in 20 years.
  
___
  
Information from: Jackson Hole (Wyo.) News And Guide, http://www.jhnewsandguide.com

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

