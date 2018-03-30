Two major cities in Big Sky Country have entered the running for the best Main street in the nation. Can you guess where they are?

If you guessed downtown Great Falls and uptown Butte, you're right! However, with 128 other competitors, the main street here in Great Falls is up against some major competition.

The winner of the competition gets a $25,000 prize! Voting is open until April 22nd and is limited to once per day, per IP address.

With our upbeat music and authentic Montana feel, it's understandable why Great Falls made the list. But what else makes it so enticing?

According to one local here in Great Falls, "Everything is convenient. Anything that you want is pretty much in walking distance everywhere."

For others, it's the friendliness of those within the town, that makes it the best in the nation.

Make sure to follow the link below to cast your vote before April 22nd!

https://www.mainstreetcontest.com/profile/137