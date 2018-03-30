Weigh-Ins for Fight for a Cause - KULR8.com | News, Weather & Sports in Billings, Montana

Weigh-Ins for Fight for a Cause

Posted: Updated:
BILLINGS, Mont. -

Thursday night brought out dozens of fighters and their families and friends to American Family Restaurant. Friday night is Fusion Fight League's "Fight for a Cause", but Thursday was the night for weigh-ins.

Athletes arrived to the restaurant for the official weigh-ins for their respective fights. Terrill Bracken was the announcer for the weigh-ins. He is also the owner and CEO of Fusion Fight League. He told KULR-8 that the fights they put on benefits something. This Friday, the fights will benefit Bethany Dolinski, a young woman battling a rare form of cervical cancer.

Fighters at the weigh-in say Fusion Fight League makes sure that they fight for a cause. Ireland "Bombshell" Moran, a combat jiu jitsu fighter said, "When you're in the gym, you're battling all of these rounds with your training partners, you forget that there's other people going through so much worse than you. So, it's nice to come back to the ground, kind of realize there are other problems in the world and there's other things you can fight for other than yourself."

General admission tickets for Fight for a Cause are $20. The event is being held at the Shrine Auditorium. Shane Fichter, an MMA fighter, encourages anyone and everyone to attend the event. "Tomorrow (Friday) is going to be a fireworks show and it's fight for a cause, so there's going to be a lot of good drinks, a lot of good fights and it's going to be a lot excitement."

  • LocalMore>>

  • Weigh-Ins for Fight for a Cause

    Weigh-Ins for Fight for a Cause

    Friday, March 30 2018 12:04 AM EDT2018-03-30 04:04:42 GMT

    Fighters weigh-in one night before Fight for a Cause.

    Fighters weigh-in one night before Fight for a Cause.

  • Fusion Fight League Fights for Bethany Dolinski

    Fusion Fight League Fights for Bethany Dolinski

    Thursday, March 29 2018 8:08 PM EDT2018-03-30 00:08:11 GMT

    Fusion Fight League is back in Billings and once again, they're fighting for a cause. This time, It's for a 24-year-old Billings woman battling an aggressive, rare form of cancer. 

    Fusion Fight League is back in Billings and once again, they're fighting for a cause. This time, It's for a 24-year-old Billings woman battling an aggressive, rare form of cancer. 

  • Local school saves money using solar panels

    Local school saves money using solar panels

    Thursday, March 29 2018 7:30 PM EDT2018-03-29 23:30:07 GMT
    If you own or rent a home you know how expensive your energy bill can get. Think about paying for an entire school. Elder Grove School decided it wanted to spend that money elsewhere and installed solar panels in October 2016. KULR-8s Melissa Scavelli checked in with the administration at the school to see how much they've saved. Elder Grove School has had their solar panels on the school for about a year and a half. Their Technology Director said the savings they've made ev...
    If you own or rent a home you know how expensive your energy bill can get. Think about paying for an entire school. Elder Grove School decided it wanted to spend that money elsewhere and installed solar panels in October 2016. KULR-8s Melissa Scavelli checked in with the administration at the school to see how much they've saved. Elder Grove School has had their solar panels on the school for about a year and a half. Their Technology Director said the savings they've made ev...
    •   

  • MontanaMore>>

  • Weigh-Ins for Fight for a Cause

    Weigh-Ins for Fight for a Cause

    Friday, March 30 2018 12:04 AM EDT2018-03-30 04:04:42 GMT

    Fighters weigh-in one night before Fight for a Cause.

    Fighters weigh-in one night before Fight for a Cause.

  • Fusion Fight League Fights for Bethany Dolinski

    Fusion Fight League Fights for Bethany Dolinski

    Thursday, March 29 2018 8:08 PM EDT2018-03-30 00:08:11 GMT

    Fusion Fight League is back in Billings and once again, they're fighting for a cause. This time, It's for a 24-year-old Billings woman battling an aggressive, rare form of cancer. 

    Fusion Fight League is back in Billings and once again, they're fighting for a cause. This time, It's for a 24-year-old Billings woman battling an aggressive, rare form of cancer. 

  • Uninformed hikers damage trails

    Uninformed hikers damage trails

    Thursday, March 29 2018 8:05 PM EDT2018-03-30 00:05:10 GMT
    Many Montanans are springing into adventure by taking to the trails.  However, changing weather conditions are making it hard to maintain some of the public hiking spaces in Helena. Officials from the Prickly Pear Land Trust one of the best ways we can best preserve our trails is by walking through muddy puddles instead of tiptoeing around them.    Changing weather conditions are great for outdoorsmen, but can spell trouble for the hiking grounds. Snowmelt and rain ...
    Many Montanans are springing into adventure by taking to the trails.  However, changing weather conditions are making it hard to maintain some of the public hiking spaces in Helena. Officials from the Prickly Pear Land Trust one of the best ways we can best preserve our trails is by walking through muddy puddles instead of tiptoeing around them.    Changing weather conditions are great for outdoorsmen, but can spell trouble for the hiking grounds. Snowmelt and rain ...
    •   

  • Most Popular

  • Pro SportsProMore>>

  • Portland steals Game Four in Spokane, 4-3

    Portland steals Game Four in Spokane, 4-3

    Photo: Spokane ChiefsPhoto: Spokane Chiefs
    Photo: Spokane ChiefsPhoto: Spokane Chiefs

    The Chiefs couldn’t hold on to a late lead Thursday night as the visiting Portland Winterhawks posted three third period goals on their way to a 4-3 comeback victory.

    The Chiefs couldn’t hold on to a late lead Thursday night as the visiting Portland Winterhawks posted three third period goals on their way to a 4-3 comeback victory.

  • Mariners beat Indians, 2-1 on Opening Day

    Mariners beat Indians, 2-1 on Opening Day

    Mariners open season up with 2-1 win over IndiansMariners open season up with 2-1 win over Indians
    Mariners open season up with 2-1 win over IndiansMariners open season up with 2-1 win over Indians

    Felix Hernandez got the start today for the Mariners (his eleventh Opening Day start), pitching 5.1 innings and giving up zero earned runs in the victory.

    Felix Hernandez got the start today for the Mariners (his eleventh Opening Day start), pitching 5.1 innings and giving up zero earned runs in the victory.

  • Weigh-Ins for Fight for a Cause

    Weigh-Ins for Fight for a Cause

    Friday, March 30 2018 12:04 AM EDT2018-03-30 04:04:42 GMT

    Fighters weigh-in one night before Fight for a Cause.

    Fighters weigh-in one night before Fight for a Cause.

    •   

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Maui police name Montana man who died rescuing daughter

    Maui police name Montana man who died rescuing daughter

    Thursday, March 29 2018 11:31 AM EDT2018-03-29 15:31:52 GMT
    Facebook.comFacebook.com

    HONOLULU (AP) - Hawaii authorities have identified the Montana man who died after saving his 15-year-old daughter who was swept into the ocean off the coast of Maui.

    HONOLULU (AP) - Hawaii authorities have identified the Montana man who died after saving his 15-year-old daughter who was swept into the ocean off the coast of Maui.

  • Montana man dies after rescuing daughter off Maui coast

    Montana man dies after rescuing daughter off Maui coast

    Wednesday, March 28 2018 9:30 AM EDT2018-03-28 13:30:22 GMT

    The Honolulu Star-Advertiser reports that a large wave washed the girl into the ocean at the Olivine Pools on Tuesday. The 45-year-old Whitefish, Montana, man jumped into the ocean and got his daughter back to a rocky cliff where other people used towels to pull her up the ledge.    

    The Honolulu Star-Advertiser reports that a large wave washed the girl into the ocean at the Olivine Pools on Tuesday. The 45-year-old Whitefish, Montana, man jumped into the ocean and got his daughter back to a rocky cliff where other people used towels to pull her up the ledge.    

  • Local Gym Helping Woman with Cancer

    Local Gym Helping Woman with Cancer

    Thursday, March 29 2018 12:42 AM EDT2018-03-29 04:42:57 GMT

    A Billings gym is letting anyone join their gym for free, but it comes at a pretty generous cost.

    A Billings gym is letting anyone join their gym for free, but it comes at a pretty generous cost.

  • Viral photo spreads, showing deputy consoling citizen

    Viral photo spreads, showing deputy consoling citizen

    Thursday, March 29 2018 11:43 AM EDT2018-03-29 15:43:20 GMT
    © Photo: Cherie Moss/ Flathead County Sheriff's Office© Photo: Cherie Moss/ Flathead County Sheriff's Office

     A compelling photo from the Flathead County Sheriff's Office...

     A compelling photo from the Flathead County Sheriff's Office...

  • Texas teacher suspended for discussing her sexual orientation with students

    Texas teacher suspended for discussing her sexual orientation with students

    Thursday, March 29 2018 11:02 AM EDT2018-03-29 15:02:29 GMT

    MANSFIELD, Texas - An elementary school teacher in Mansfield, Texas has been suspended for discussing her sexual orientation with students.  Stacy Bailey is an art teacher at Charlotte Anderson Elementary school.  Bailey was suspended after multiple complaints came in from parents upset she took the liberty to discuss the topic with the elementary-aged children.

    MANSFIELD, Texas - An elementary school teacher in Mansfield, Texas has been suspended for discussing her sexual orientation with students.  Stacy Bailey is an art teacher at Charlotte Anderson Elementary school.  Bailey was suspended after multiple complaints came in from parents upset she took the liberty to discuss the topic with the elementary-aged children.

  • Road construction may impact local businesses

    Road construction may impact local businesses

    Wednesday, March 28 2018 6:41 PM EDT2018-03-28 22:41:00 GMT
    Kalvin Moau, Owner of Samurai Steak House and PhoKalvin Moau, Owner of Samurai Steak House and Pho
    Kalvin Moau, Owner of Samurai Steak House and PhoKalvin Moau, Owner of Samurai Steak House and Pho

    As we head into spring, expect to see more than blooming flowers and green trees. Keep a look out for orange cones and detour signs as construction is underway in the Magic city. 

    As we head into spring, expect to see more than blooming flowers and green trees. Keep a look out for orange cones and detour signs as construction is underway in the Magic city. 

  • Avista’s sale to Canadian utility could impact Colstrip power plant's future

    Avista’s sale to Canadian utility could impact Colstrip power plant's future

    Wednesday, March 28 2018 3:14 PM EDT2018-03-28 19:14:25 GMT
    Avista Corp. CEO Scott Morris, left, and Mayo Schmidt, right, CEO of Hydro One, address a reception of Spokane area business leaders in November at the Davenport Hotel. Hydro One is buying Avista in a sale expected to close later this year.Avista Corp. CEO Scott Morris, left, and Mayo Schmidt, right, CEO of Hydro One, address a reception of Spokane area business leaders in November at the Davenport Hotel. Hydro One is buying Avista in a sale expected to close later this year.

    The settlement includes $3 million from Hydro One and Avista to help the town of Colstrip attract other industries. It also commits Avista and other Colstrip owners to identifying opportunities for new energy projects on the transmission line running from Colstrip to Avista’s service territory.

    The settlement includes $3 million from Hydro One and Avista to help the town of Colstrip attract other industries. It also commits Avista and other Colstrip owners to identifying opportunities for new energy projects on the transmission line running from Colstrip to Avista’s service territory.

  • New drive-thru grocery store opening in Bozeman

    New drive-thru grocery store opening in Bozeman

    Thursday, March 29 2018 11:44 AM EDT2018-03-29 15:44:06 GMT

    A new grocery store is coming to Bozeman, but it’s not your typical grocery store. 

    A new grocery store is coming to Bozeman, but it’s not your typical grocery store. 