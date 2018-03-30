Weigh-Ins for Fight for a Cause

Thursday night brought out dozens of fighters and their families and friends to American Family Restaurant. Friday night is Fusion Fight League's "Fight for a Cause", but Thursday was the night for weigh-ins.

Athletes arrived to the restaurant for the official weigh-ins for their respective fights. Terrill Bracken was the announcer for the weigh-ins. He is also the owner and CEO of Fusion Fight League. He told KULR-8 that the fights they put on benefits something. This Friday, the fights will benefit Bethany Dolinski, a young woman battling a rare form of cervical cancer.

Fighters at the weigh-in say Fusion Fight League makes sure that they fight for a cause. Ireland "Bombshell" Moran, a combat jiu jitsu fighter said, "When you're in the gym, you're battling all of these rounds with your training partners, you forget that there's other people going through so much worse than you. So, it's nice to come back to the ground, kind of realize there are other problems in the world and there's other things you can fight for other than yourself."

General admission tickets for Fight for a Cause are $20. The event is being held at the Shrine Auditorium. Shane Fichter, an MMA fighter, encourages anyone and everyone to attend the event. "Tomorrow (Friday) is going to be a fireworks show and it's fight for a cause, so there's going to be a lot of good drinks, a lot of good fights and it's going to be a lot excitement."