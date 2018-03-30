Weigh-Ins for Fight for a Cause

Fighters weigh-in one night before Fight for a Cause.
Fighters weigh-in one night before Fight for a Cause.
Sam McCullum, former Montana State Bobcat, Minnesota Viking, and Seattle Seahawk, inducted into Montana Football Hall of Fame.
Sam McCullum, former Montana State Bobcat, Minnesota Viking, and Seattle Seahawk, inducted into Montana Football Hall of Fame.
The Helena Bighorns hosted the Yellowstone Quake for Game 2 of the NA3HL Frontier Division Final series on Saturday.
The Helena Bighorns hosted the Yellowstone Quake for Game 2 of the NA3HL Frontier Division Final series on Saturday.
The Helena Bighorns are still alive in the NA3HL playoffs.
The Helena Bighorns are still alive in the NA3HL playoffs.
Fighters weigh-in one night before Fight for a Cause.
Fighters weigh-in one night before Fight for a Cause.
Fusion Fight League is back in Billings and once again, they're fighting for a cause. This time, It's for a 24-year-old Billings woman battling an aggressive, rare form of cancer.
Fusion Fight League is back in Billings and once again, they're fighting for a cause. This time, It's for a 24-year-old Billings woman battling an aggressive, rare form of cancer.
A Billings gym is letting anyone join their gym for free, but it comes at a pretty generous cost.
A Billings gym is letting anyone join their gym for free, but it comes at a pretty generous cost.
Fighters weigh-in one night before Fight for a Cause.
Fighters weigh-in one night before Fight for a Cause.
Fusion Fight League is back in Billings and once again, they're fighting for a cause. This time, It's for a 24-year-old Billings woman battling an aggressive, rare form of cancer.
Fusion Fight League is back in Billings and once again, they're fighting for a cause. This time, It's for a 24-year-old Billings woman battling an aggressive, rare form of cancer.
Four days after Lloyd Geaudry was found dead in the middle of the street, police aren't saying if they are any closer to finding the person responsible for his death.
Four days after Lloyd Geaudry was found dead in the middle of the street, police aren't saying if they are any closer to finding the person responsible for his death.
The Chiefs couldn’t hold on to a late lead Thursday night as the visiting Portland Winterhawks posted three third period goals on their way to a 4-3 comeback victory.
The Chiefs couldn’t hold on to a late lead Thursday night as the visiting Portland Winterhawks posted three third period goals on their way to a 4-3 comeback victory.
Felix Hernandez got the start today for the Mariners (his eleventh Opening Day start), pitching 5.1 innings and giving up zero earned runs in the victory.
Felix Hernandez got the start today for the Mariners (his eleventh Opening Day start), pitching 5.1 innings and giving up zero earned runs in the victory.
Fighters weigh-in one night before Fight for a Cause.
Fighters weigh-in one night before Fight for a Cause.
Portland leads the best-of-seven series 2-1 with game four scheduled for Thursday night at Spokane Arena. Game five will return to Portland on Saturday night.
Portland leads the best-of-seven series 2-1 with game four scheduled for Thursday night at Spokane Arena. Game five will return to Portland on Saturday night.
Sam McCullum, former Montana State Bobcat, Minnesota Viking, and Seattle Seahawk, inducted into Montana Football Hall of Fame.
Sam McCullum, former Montana State Bobcat, Minnesota Viking, and Seattle Seahawk, inducted into Montana Football Hall of Fame.
The Spokane Chiefs rallied from a 4-0 deficit to within one goal on Sunday night in Portland, falling just short in a 4-3 loss to the Winterhawks in Game 2 of their first round playoff series.
The Spokane Chiefs rallied from a 4-0 deficit to within one goal on Sunday night in Portland, falling just short in a 4-3 loss to the Winterhawks in Game 2 of their first round playoff series.
It wouldn’t be a surprise for a rookie 16-year-old forward to feel some nerves in his first Western Hockey League playoff game. Spokane Chiefs forward Luke Toporowski has no time for that.
It wouldn’t be a surprise for a rookie 16-year-old forward to feel some nerves in his first Western Hockey League playoff game. Spokane Chiefs forward Luke Toporowski has no time for that.
Johnson, 33, started 15 games last year for a Minnesota defense that led the NFL in total defense and scoring defense, and ranked second in both rush and pass defense.
Johnson, 33, started 15 games last year for a Minnesota defense that led the NFL in total defense and scoring defense, and ranked second in both rush and pass defense.
HONOLULU (AP) - Hawaii authorities have identified the Montana man who died after saving his 15-year-old daughter who was swept into the ocean off the coast of Maui.
HONOLULU (AP) - Hawaii authorities have identified the Montana man who died after saving his 15-year-old daughter who was swept into the ocean off the coast of Maui.
The Honolulu Star-Advertiser reports that a large wave washed the girl into the ocean at the Olivine Pools on Tuesday. The 45-year-old Whitefish, Montana, man jumped into the ocean and got his daughter back to a rocky cliff where other people used towels to pull her up the ledge.
The Honolulu Star-Advertiser reports that a large wave washed the girl into the ocean at the Olivine Pools on Tuesday. The 45-year-old Whitefish, Montana, man jumped into the ocean and got his daughter back to a rocky cliff where other people used towels to pull her up the ledge.
A Billings gym is letting anyone join their gym for free, but it comes at a pretty generous cost.
A Billings gym is letting anyone join their gym for free, but it comes at a pretty generous cost.
A compelling photo from the Flathead County Sheriff's Office...
A compelling photo from the Flathead County Sheriff's Office...
MANSFIELD, Texas - An elementary school teacher in Mansfield, Texas has been suspended for discussing her sexual orientation with students. Stacy Bailey is an art teacher at Charlotte Anderson Elementary school. Bailey was suspended after multiple complaints came in from parents upset she took the liberty to discuss the topic with the elementary-aged children.
MANSFIELD, Texas - An elementary school teacher in Mansfield, Texas has been suspended for discussing her sexual orientation with students. Stacy Bailey is an art teacher at Charlotte Anderson Elementary school. Bailey was suspended after multiple complaints came in from parents upset she took the liberty to discuss the topic with the elementary-aged children.
As we head into spring, expect to see more than blooming flowers and green trees. Keep a look out for orange cones and detour signs as construction is underway in the Magic city.
As we head into spring, expect to see more than blooming flowers and green trees. Keep a look out for orange cones and detour signs as construction is underway in the Magic city.
The settlement includes $3 million from Hydro One and Avista to help the town of Colstrip attract other industries. It also commits Avista and other Colstrip owners to identifying opportunities for new energy projects on the transmission line running from Colstrip to Avista’s service territory.
The settlement includes $3 million from Hydro One and Avista to help the town of Colstrip attract other industries. It also commits Avista and other Colstrip owners to identifying opportunities for new energy projects on the transmission line running from Colstrip to Avista’s service territory.
A new grocery store is coming to Bozeman, but it’s not your typical grocery store.
A new grocery store is coming to Bozeman, but it’s not your typical grocery store.