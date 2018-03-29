Adnan Syed, whose case was on 'Serial,' granted new trial

BALTIMORE (AP) - Adnan Syed has sat behind bars for years serving a life sentence in the 1999 killing of his high school sweetheart.



On Thursday, the Maryland Court of Special Appeals ordered a new trial for Syed, upholding a 2016 lower court ruling.



Syed was convicted in 2000 of killing Hae Min Lee and burying her body in a shallow grave in a Baltimore park. He was 17 at the time.



In 2014, podcast "Serial" delved into his case, casting doubt on his guilt and inspiring armchair investigators to unearth new information.



Prosecutors can still appeal the ruling to the state's highest court. But Syed's lawyer said he and Syed are savoring the victory and believe they have a strong chance of prevailing.

