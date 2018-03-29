Fusion Fight League Fights for Bethany Dolinski

Fusion Fight League is back in Billings and once again, they're fighting for a cause. This time, It's for a 24-year-old Billings woman battling an aggressive, rare form of cancer.

It's a rare form of cancer that's usually found in young women.

"My name is Bethany Dolinski," the 24-year-old said sitting in her hospital bed. "I'm here at Billings Clinic and I've been diagnosed with Small Cell Carcinoma Hypercalcemic Ovarian Cancer. The symptoms, you feel bloated, you feel full fast, I just felt different."

"Wow, that was a punch in the stomach." That's how Beth's father Mark explained how it felt to hear his daughter had been diagnosed with cancer. "We were talking with people and they said, 'oh it's probably just a cyst' or something that they can remove and move on with life, but when Dr. Stevens came out and said it was cancer, it was like, whoa, this is the worst thing as a parent to hear those words."

Now, one Billings gym is doing what it can to help. Corey Willis owns 9Round Fitness. He heard about Bethany's diagnosis through Fusion Fight League's "Fight for a Cause."

"We donated some money to her and now we have a 'refer a friend' week," Willis said. "This is going to go on this week and also next week, where if you bring a friend into the gym and you both sign up, we are going to wave the start-up fee, registration fee, and we're going to donate that money towards Bethany's fight for a cause."

The gym's $99.00 start-up fee is waived for you and is directly donated to Bethany by 9Round Fitness. Several hundred dollars have already been raised in the first week.

"This is just kind of something to help out this young girl. Hopefully, find a cure for her cancer," Willis said.

The family says Beth has nationwide support and people have offered their prayers across the country. Throughout all of this, Beth remains inspiringly positive.

"I got this," Beth said. "There's no other way I can go through it without being positive."

Fusion Fight League's "Beauties and Beasts" event is Friday, March 31 starting at 7:30 p.m. at the Albedo Shrine Auditorium. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. You can get tickets from the Shrine's website or at the door.

The event feature's Billings Grindhouse's own Shane Fichter and Ireland Moran.