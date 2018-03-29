Local school saves money using solar panels

Fusion Fight League is back in Billings and once again, they're fighting for a cause. This time, It's for a 24-year-old Billings woman battling an aggressive, rare form of cancer.
A Billings gym is letting anyone join their gym for free, but it comes at a pretty generous cost.
According to Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks, the snowy winter the state has had is taking a toll on fish ponds. A noticeable amount of dead fish were found this week at Riverfront Park. KULR-8 spoke with Robert Gibson, with MFWP, about the dead fish. He explained the term "winter kill" is when ice covers a pond and then when snow falls on top of the ice, light is not able to get down to the bottom of the pond. That causes plants and vegetation to die. Bugs and rotting veg...
Four days after Lloyd Geaudry was found dead in the middle of the street, police aren't saying if they are any closer to finding the person responsible for his death.
HONOLULU (AP) - Hawaii authorities have identified the Montana man who died after saving his 15-year-old daughter who was swept into the ocean off the coast of Maui.
The Honolulu Star-Advertiser reports that a large wave washed the girl into the ocean at the Olivine Pools on Tuesday. The 45-year-old Whitefish, Montana, man jumped into the ocean and got his daughter back to a rocky cliff where other people used towels to pull her up the ledge.
A Billings gym is letting anyone join their gym for free, but it comes at a pretty generous cost.
A compelling photo from the Flathead County Sheriff's Office...
MANSFIELD, Texas - An elementary school teacher in Mansfield, Texas has been suspended for discussing her sexual orientation with students. Stacy Bailey is an art teacher at Charlotte Anderson Elementary school. Bailey was suspended after multiple complaints came in from parents upset she took the liberty to discuss the topic with the elementary-aged children.
As we head into spring, expect to see more than blooming flowers and green trees. Keep a look out for orange cones and detour signs as construction is underway in the Magic city.
The settlement includes $3 million from Hydro One and Avista to help the town of Colstrip attract other industries. It also commits Avista and other Colstrip owners to identifying opportunities for new energy projects on the transmission line running from Colstrip to Avista’s service territory.
A new grocery store is coming to Bozeman, but it’s not your typical grocery store.
