"Hunting" for Easter Egg Prices

According to the American Farm Bureau Federation, 16 common foods have raised in retail price. These foods include: eggs, orange juice, bagged salad, deli ham, vegetable oil, shredded cheddar cheese, ground chuck, bacon, sirloin tip roast, white bread, whole milk, chicken breast, toasted oat cereal, apples, flour, and potatoes.

Since last year, eggs have risen 40% in their retail value , with orange juice rising 7.5% as well. Overall, each product is roughly a dollar more expensive.

In order to get a better understanding of how this would effect the average food bill, I put the survey to the test. According to Janet Krob, Montana Farm Bureau shopper, all of these items should total about $51.05.

After my shopping experience, I spent a total of $81.27. That's $30 higher compared to the survey!

The reason for the increase in price is partially due to a bird flu outbreak in South Korea. This caused them to 'scramble' for more eggs; and as a result, US exported more while production remained the same. In the end, the math just didn't equal out.

Overall, just make sure to keep track of what you're spending this Easter celebration.