Local Gym Helping Woman with Cancer

BILLINGS, Mont. -

Bethany Dolinski was once a cute, little girl. She is now a grown, strong woman, who is battling a rare form of cervical cancer that is usually found in young females. "I've been diagnosed with Small Cell Carcinoma Hypercalcemic ovarian cancer." At first, Bethany and others thought she could've been pregnant or had a cyst. "The symptoms, you feel bloated, you feel full fast. I just felt different," Bethany explained. Her father, Mark said, "We were talking with people and they said, 'oh it's probably just a cyst' or something that they can remove and move on with life. But, Dr. Stevens came out and said it was cancer."

It was not the news the Dolinski family wanted. But, by her side, Bethany and her parents promised to fight. Now, one Billings gym is fighting with Bethany. Corey Willis with 9Round Fitness heard about the 24-year-old's diagnosis through Fusion Fight League's "Fight for a Cause." Willis told KULR-8, "We donated some money to her and now we have a refer a friend week. And this is going to go on this week and also next week, where if you bring a friend into the gym and you both sign up, we are going to wave the start up fee, registration fee, and we're going to donate that money towards Bethany's fight for a cause."

The start-up fee is typically $99. For those who want to sign up, that fee will be waived and instead the gym will donate the amount to Bethany. According to Willis, the first wee has already raised a few hundred dollars, "We've already had about 6 or 7, I want to say 7 people sign up so far. That's $700 going towards the cause."

People across the U.S. are praying for Bethany. As for Bethany herself, she says, she's got this. "There's no other way I can go through it without being positive."

