Local Gym Helping Woman with Cancer

A Billings gym is letting anyone join their gym for free, but it comes at a pretty generous cost.
According to Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks, the snowy winter the state has had is taking a toll on fish ponds. A noticeable amount of dead fish were found this week at Riverfront Park. KULR-8 spoke with Robert Gibson, with MFWP, about the dead fish. He explained the term "winter kill" is when ice covers a pond and then when snow falls on top of the ice, light is not able to get down to the bottom of the pond. That causes plants and vegetation to die. Bugs and rotting veg...
A man who allegedly admitted to killing a Billings man in 2015 will not be tried.
As we head into spring, expect to see more than blooming flowers and green trees. Keep a look out for orange cones and detour signs as construction is underway in the Magic city.
This winter’s snowy weather is taking its toll on fish ponds in south-central Montana.
A Billings gym is letting anyone join their gym for free, but it comes at a pretty generous cost.
President Donald Trump is firing Veterans Affairs Secretary David Shulkin and replacing him with the White House doctor in the wake of a bruising ethics scandal and a mounting rebellion within the VA.
Walmart says it was a business decision to remove Cosmopolitan magazine from its checkout aisles, but some groups have raised concerns about the sexual content of the publication marketed to women.
A doctored animation and photo have surfaced online appearing to show one of the survivors of the Florida high school shooting tearing up the U.S. Constitution.
Americans looking for love or companionship on Craigslist can't make a connection.
A North Carolina woman has a warning for other pet owners after two of her dogs died over the weekend after eating poisonous mushrooms from her yard.
A Utah Highway Patrol trooper is recovering from minor injuries after he rammed a wrong driver to stop him in Davis County, last night.
A sheriff's spokeswoman says injuries have been reported after a shooting at a high school in southern Maryland.
Authorities say the package that exploded at a FedEx ground facility near San Antonio was on a conveyer belt when it detonated.
Conway, South Carolina — South Carolina authorities say a teething baby was thrown from his unstrapped car seat by his father.
The Honolulu Star-Advertiser reports that a large wave washed the girl into the ocean at the Olivine Pools on Tuesday. The 45-year-old Whitefish, Montana, man jumped into the ocean and got his daughter back to a rocky cliff where other people used towels to pull her up the ledge.
A Billings gym is letting anyone join their gym for free, but it comes at a pretty generous cost.
The settlement includes $3 million from Hydro One and Avista to help the town of Colstrip attract other industries. It also commits Avista and other Colstrip owners to identifying opportunities for new energy projects on the transmission line running from Colstrip to Avista’s service territory.
As we head into spring, expect to see more than blooming flowers and green trees. Keep a look out for orange cones and detour signs as construction is underway in the Magic city.
According to Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks, the snowy winter the state has had is taking a toll on fish ponds. A noticeable amount of dead fish were found this week at Riverfront Park. KULR-8 spoke with Robert Gibson, with MFWP, about the dead fish. He explained the term "winter kill" is when ice covers a pond and then when snow falls on top of the ice, light is not able to get down to the bottom of the pond. That causes plants and vegetation to die. Bugs and rotting veg...
LOS ANGELES - Los Angeles police are investigating an alleged attack on actor Corey Feldman, who tweeted that he was hospitalized after being stabbed. Officer Drake Madison says Feldman was stopped at an intersection Tuesday night when an unknown male made a stabbing motion at his stomach and fled.
Dr. Barker at Moore Lane Veterinary Hospital explains the common dangers to pets found around the home and outside.
A man who allegedly admitted to killing a Billings man in 2015 will not be tried.
