Dead Fish Found in Riverfront Park Pond

According to Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks, the snowy winter the state has had is taking a toll on fish ponds. A noticeable amount of dead fish were found this week at Riverfront Park.

KULR-8 spoke with Robert Gibson, with MFWP, about the dead fish. He explained the term "winter kill" is when ice covers a pond and then when snow falls on top of the ice, light is not able to get down to the bottom of the pond. That causes plants and vegetation to die. Bugs and rotting vegetation take the oxygen out of the water. "As a result, the fish don't have enough oxygen to breathe and they die," Gibson explained.

Gibson said that 100% of all of the fish in the Riverfront Park pond are not dead. He said for all fish to die in winter kill is rare. "There's a bunch of fish still in there swimming around. It'll be up to those fish, now, to reproduce and repopulate the pond, as well as, some planting that we'll do of bass, that we'll do later this summer."

Expectations on when the pond will be repopulated with fish depends on the fish. Gibson explained that repopulation will depend on the amount of fish still alive in the pond, as well as, how well the fish reproduce this spring.

The type of fish that are still alive, are not known right now. "We'll find out after the ice goes out and we see people catching fish and see them swimming around," Gibson said.

And, when it comes to ice fishing, Gibson explained that it's done for the season in the Billings area. Gibson is asking people to stay off ice, "Even though there is ice on ponds still, none of it is safe and thick enough to carry a fisherman."

Gibson also explained that Riverfront Park pond is just one of many ponds with vegetation on the bottom. The MFWP thinks as the ice melts, they will find some dead fish in all of those ponds. "All of them had a lot of snow on top of a lot of ice."