Prosecutors determine man acted in self-defense in 2015 shooting

Prosecutors determine man acted in self-defense in 2015 shooting

A man who allegedly admitted to killing a Billings man in 2015 will not be tried. 

Yellowstone County prosecutors have chosen not to pursue charges against Nicholas Frandsen because it was determined he acted in self-defense in the shooting death of 42-year-old Shawn Allread.

In a memo, Deputy County attornies Ed Zink and Julie Patten state Frandsen was in his own home where self-defense protections are at their highest. 

It also states Allread entered Frandsen's home armed with a firearm. 

The investigation also determined Allread's attire and text messages he sent Frandsen show he anticipated a violent confrontation. 

See the full memo below: (DISCLAIMER: This memo has not been altered, it contains foul language some may find offensive)

