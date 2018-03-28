Road construction may impact local businesses

As we head into spring, expect to see more than blooming flowers and green trees.

Keep a look out for orange cones and detour signs as construction is underway in the Magic city.

The city of Billings is preparing for some major road construction this summer.

From May to October the city will be widening Central avenue from two lanes to five and adding sidewalks and bike trails.

The work will likely result in traffic delays and detours and that could have a big impact on neighboring businesses.

Kalvin Moua is the owner of Samurai Steakhouse and Pho.

He said he's worried the road construction will drive away customers from his business.

"This is really disturbing because how are we going to tell our customers and with customers you want them to feel like they can still come without jumping through hoops," said Moau.

Moua said he hopes the city will send out a notice of construction before they begin so he can warn his customers in advance.

"We haven't heard a thing.This is all news to us. We knew this was in the works but as far as a set date, it has not been clear," adds Moau. "We know it's going to be a little inconvenient and hopefully that doesn't deter anybody from coming."

Moua said construction work won't stop him from keeping his restaurant open and wants his customers to know his business will be open as usual.

For a full list of road construction projects in Billings, go to: https://ci.billings.mt.us/557/Current-Projects