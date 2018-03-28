Avista’s sale to Canadian utility could impact Colstrip power pl - KULR8.com | News, Weather & Sports in Billings, Montana

Avista’s sale to Canadian utility could impact Colstrip power plant's future

Posted: Updated:
By Becky Kramer, Business News Reporter for The Spokesman Review
Bio
Connect
Biography
Avista Corp. CEO Scott Morris, left, and Mayo Schmidt, right, CEO of Hydro One, address a reception of Spokane area business leaders in November at the Davenport Hotel. Hydro One is buying Avista in a sale expected to close later this year. Avista Corp. CEO Scott Morris, left, and Mayo Schmidt, right, CEO of Hydro One, address a reception of Spokane area business leaders in November at the Davenport Hotel. Hydro One is buying Avista in a sale expected to close later this year.
SPOKANE, Wash. -

This story originated through The Spokesman-Review.

The sale of Avista Corp. to a Canadian utility passed a major milestone Tuesday when the parties outlined conditions in a proposed agreement with Washington regulators.

After the $5.3 billion sale, Avista would operate as a wholly-owned subsidiary of Hydro One Ltd. of Toronto.

Hydro One has agreed to keep Avista’s headquarters in Spokane, retain similar workforce levels and continue as a major player in the region’s economic development efforts.

The proposed settlement still must be approved by the three-member Washington Utilities and Transportation Commission, which has scheduled four public hearings on the sale in late April and early May. Commission members are expected to make a decision in the fall.

“Reaching this agreement brings us one step closer to the completion of the merger, and we remain on schedule to close in the second half of the year,” Avista officials said in an email to customers Tuesday.

Avista has about 600,000 customers in Washington, Idaho, and Oregon, and it owns an electric utility in Alaska. The utility’s sale to Hydro One is subject to approval by regulators in each state where Avista does business and several federal approvals.

“The proposed Avista Utilities settlement offers numerous benefits for customers and communities affected by the merger,” Noah Long, legal director for the Natural Resource Defense Council’s Western Energy Project, said in a Tuesday news release.

The Natural Resources Defense Council was among 12 parties that signed the proposed settlement, including the Utilities and Transportation Commission's staff, NW Energy Coalition, Northwest Industrial Gas Users, the Sierra Club and the state Attorney General’s Office of Public Counsel.

They said the settlement protects Avista’s customers while making important commitments to renewable energy and energy-efficiency programs.

The settlement also provides protections for Avista by insulating it from financial risks at Hydro One, they said. The settlement tightens requirements for dividends paid to Hydro One and restricts Avista’s ability to lend money to its parent company.

The proposal includes:

Rate credits and deposits. Avista’s Washington customers would receive $30.7 million in rate credits for five years, an increase from the initial proposal of $19 million in rate credits. The settlement also would eliminate security deposits for new residential customers and return existing deposits held for more than six months.

Charitable giving. At the close of the sale, Hydro One will make a $7 million donation to Avista’s foundation. For at least five years after the sale, $4 million annually will be budgeted for charitable causes in Avista’s service territory and $2 million annually will be donated to the foundation.

Low-income assistance. Hydro One would provide $6 million to low-income energy-efficiency programs, including replacing older manufactured homes. Five million dollars would be dedicated to renewable energy projects benefiting low-income customers.

Electric vehicles and home energy audits. The settlement would set goals for outreach to customers about the benefits of owning an electric vehicle. It would provide 2,000 home-energy audits at a cost of $300 per home over a decade.

Colstrip Plant. Avista is a part owner in units 3 and 4 of the coal-fired plant in Montana. Under the settlement, Avista and Hydro One would agree to a depreciation schedule that assumes the remaining useful life of those units is through the end of 2027.

The settlement includes $3 million from Hydro One and Avista to help the town of Colstrip attract other industries. It also commits Avista and other Colstrip owners to identifying opportunities for new energy projects on the transmission line running from Colstrip to Avista’s service territory.

So far, the Washington Utilities and Transportation Commission has received 24 written comments on the proposed sale. Twenty-two are opposed, one is in favor and one undecided.

  • LocalMore>>

  • Dead Fish Found in Riverfront Park Pond

    Dead Fish Found in Riverfront Park Pond

    Wednesday, March 28 2018 8:07 PM EDT2018-03-29 00:07:28 GMT

    According to Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks, the snowy winter the state has had is taking a toll on fish ponds. A noticeable amount of dead fish were found this week at Riverfront Park. KULR-8 spoke with Robert Gibson, with MFWP, about the dead fish. He explained the term "winter kill" is when ice covers a pond and then when snow falls on top of the ice, light is not able to get down to the bottom of the pond. That causes plants and vegetation to die. Bugs and rotting veg...

    According to Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks, the snowy winter the state has had is taking a toll on fish ponds. A noticeable amount of dead fish were found this week at Riverfront Park. KULR-8 spoke with Robert Gibson, with MFWP, about the dead fish. He explained the term "winter kill" is when ice covers a pond and then when snow falls on top of the ice, light is not able to get down to the bottom of the pond. That causes plants and vegetation to die. Bugs and rotting veg...

  • Prosecutors determine man acted in self-defense in 2015 shooting

    Prosecutors determine man acted in self-defense in 2015 shooting

    Wednesday, March 28 2018 7:09 PM EDT2018-03-28 23:09:26 GMT

    A man who allegedly admitted to killing a Billings man in 2015 will not be tried. 

    A man who allegedly admitted to killing a Billings man in 2015 will not be tried. 

  • Road construction may impact local businesses

    Road construction may impact local businesses

    Wednesday, March 28 2018 6:41 PM EDT2018-03-28 22:41:00 GMT
    Kalvin Moau, Owner of Samurai Steak House and PhoKalvin Moau, Owner of Samurai Steak House and Pho
    Kalvin Moau, Owner of Samurai Steak House and PhoKalvin Moau, Owner of Samurai Steak House and Pho

    As we head into spring, expect to see more than blooming flowers and green trees. Keep a look out for orange cones and detour signs as construction is underway in the Magic city. 

    As we head into spring, expect to see more than blooming flowers and green trees. Keep a look out for orange cones and detour signs as construction is underway in the Magic city. 

    •   

  • MontanaMore>>

  • Dead Fish Found in Riverfront Park Pond

    Dead Fish Found in Riverfront Park Pond

    Wednesday, March 28 2018 8:07 PM EDT2018-03-29 00:07:28 GMT

    According to Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks, the snowy winter the state has had is taking a toll on fish ponds. A noticeable amount of dead fish were found this week at Riverfront Park. KULR-8 spoke with Robert Gibson, with MFWP, about the dead fish. He explained the term "winter kill" is when ice covers a pond and then when snow falls on top of the ice, light is not able to get down to the bottom of the pond. That causes plants and vegetation to die. Bugs and rotting veg...

    According to Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks, the snowy winter the state has had is taking a toll on fish ponds. A noticeable amount of dead fish were found this week at Riverfront Park. KULR-8 spoke with Robert Gibson, with MFWP, about the dead fish. He explained the term "winter kill" is when ice covers a pond and then when snow falls on top of the ice, light is not able to get down to the bottom of the pond. That causes plants and vegetation to die. Bugs and rotting veg...

  • Local non-profit gets unwanted guns off the streets

    Local non-profit gets unwanted guns off the streets

    Wednesday, March 28 2018 6:36 PM EDT2018-03-28 22:36:38 GMT
    HELENA, Mont.-There are an estimated 300 million guns in the United States. Thousands of broken or unwanted guns illegally end up in places like garage sales or flea markets. The National Center for Unwanted Firearms goals is simple. "Somebody needed to be responsible and get rid of the junk and do things to keep them from falling into the wrong hands,” said Bruce Seiler, President of the organization.   The non-profit does one of three things with the guns they re...
    HELENA, Mont.-There are an estimated 300 million guns in the United States. Thousands of broken or unwanted guns illegally end up in places like garage sales or flea markets. The National Center for Unwanted Firearms goals is simple. "Somebody needed to be responsible and get rid of the junk and do things to keep them from falling into the wrong hands,” said Bruce Seiler, President of the organization.   The non-profit does one of three things with the guns they re...

  • Krakauer says Montana rape files still important

    Krakauer says Montana rape files still important

    The Latest on a judge's conditional order to release records of a University of Montana rape case to author Jon Krakauer (all times local):

    The Latest on a judge's conditional order to release records of a University of Montana rape case to author Jon Krakauer (all times local):

    •   

  • Most Popular

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Montana man dies after rescuing daughter off Maui coast

    Montana man dies after rescuing daughter off Maui coast

    Wednesday, March 28 2018 9:30 AM EDT2018-03-28 13:30:22 GMT

    The Honolulu Star-Advertiser reports that a large wave washed the girl into the ocean at the Olivine Pools on Tuesday. The 45-year-old Whitefish, Montana, man jumped into the ocean and got his daughter back to a rocky cliff where other people used towels to pull her up the ledge.    

    The Honolulu Star-Advertiser reports that a large wave washed the girl into the ocean at the Olivine Pools on Tuesday. The 45-year-old Whitefish, Montana, man jumped into the ocean and got his daughter back to a rocky cliff where other people used towels to pull her up the ledge.    

  • Father sentenced to 60 years for trying to sell 4-year-old daughter for sex on Craigslist

    Father sentenced to 60 years for trying to sell 4-year-old daughter for sex on Craigslist

    Tuesday, March 27 2018 4:51 PM EDT2018-03-27 20:51:23 GMT

    HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - A Wisconsin man has been sentenced to 60 years in prison for trying to sell his 4-year-old daughter for sex on Craigslist. Authorities say Andrew James Turley posted an advertisement on Craigslist called "Play with Daddy's Little Girl." The sentence comes more than two years after the ad was posted and caught the attention of the Houston Police. In more than 70 email exchanges Turley attempted to arrange a meeting with a potential client.

    HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - A Wisconsin man has been sentenced to 60 years in prison for trying to sell his 4-year-old daughter for sex on Craigslist. Authorities say Andrew James Turley posted an advertisement on Craigslist called "Play with Daddy's Little Girl." The sentence comes more than two years after the ad was posted and caught the attention of the Houston Police. In more than 70 email exchanges Turley attempted to arrange a meeting with a potential client.

  • Man dies after falling in front of snow blower in Big Sky

    Man dies after falling in front of snow blower in Big Sky

    Tuesday, March 27 2018 10:36 AM EDT2018-03-27 14:36:55 GMT

    A press release says a man fell in front of a snow blower on Ridgeview Loop Road and died. 

    A press release says a man fell in front of a snow blower on Ridgeview Loop Road and died. 

  • Actor Corey Feldman says he was attacked and stabbed; Police tell another story

    Actor Corey Feldman says he was attacked and stabbed; Police tell another story

    Wednesday, March 28 2018 11:14 AM EDT2018-03-28 15:14:36 GMT
    TwitterTwitter

    LOS ANGELES - Los Angeles police are investigating an alleged attack on actor Corey Feldman, who tweeted that he was hospitalized after being stabbed. Officer Drake Madison says Feldman was stopped at an intersection Tuesday night when an unknown male made a stabbing motion at his stomach and fled.

    LOS ANGELES - Los Angeles police are investigating an alleged attack on actor Corey Feldman, who tweeted that he was hospitalized after being stabbed. Officer Drake Madison says Feldman was stopped at an intersection Tuesday night when an unknown male made a stabbing motion at his stomach and fled.

  • Avista’s sale to Canadian utility could impact Colstrip power plant's future

    Avista’s sale to Canadian utility could impact Colstrip power plant's future

    Wednesday, March 28 2018 3:14 PM EDT2018-03-28 19:14:25 GMT
    Avista Corp. CEO Scott Morris, left, and Mayo Schmidt, right, CEO of Hydro One, address a reception of Spokane area business leaders in November at the Davenport Hotel. Hydro One is buying Avista in a sale expected to close later this year.Avista Corp. CEO Scott Morris, left, and Mayo Schmidt, right, CEO of Hydro One, address a reception of Spokane area business leaders in November at the Davenport Hotel. Hydro One is buying Avista in a sale expected to close later this year.

    The settlement includes $3 million from Hydro One and Avista to help the town of Colstrip attract other industries. It also commits Avista and other Colstrip owners to identifying opportunities for new energy projects on the transmission line running from Colstrip to Avista’s service territory.

    The settlement includes $3 million from Hydro One and Avista to help the town of Colstrip attract other industries. It also commits Avista and other Colstrip owners to identifying opportunities for new energy projects on the transmission line running from Colstrip to Avista’s service territory.

  • Cat found with head stuck in a jar

    Cat found with head stuck in a jar

    Wednesday, March 28 2018 1:08 PM EDT2018-03-28 17:08:36 GMT

    Dr. Barker at Moore Lane Veterinary Hospital explains the common dangers to pets found around the home and outside.

    Dr. Barker at Moore Lane Veterinary Hospital explains the common dangers to pets found around the home and outside.

  • Missoula Pita Pit apologizes for employee's actions in viral video

    Monday, March 26 2018 2:31 PM EDT2018-03-26 18:31:54 GMT

    The owners of a Pita Pit restaurant in Missoula are apologizing after a video of one of their employees spitting in a customer's food went viral on Facebook.

    The owners of a Pita Pit restaurant in Missoula are apologizing after a video of one of their employees spitting in a customer's food went viral on Facebook.

  • Winter takes its toll on local fish ponds

    Winter takes its toll on local fish ponds

    Wednesday, March 28 2018 4:05 PM EDT2018-03-28 20:05:50 GMT
    Fish that died from winter conditions line the shore of Riverfront Park on the south edge of Billings.Fish that died from winter conditions line the shore of Riverfront Park on the south edge of Billings.

    This winter’s snowy weather is taking its toll on fish ponds in south-central Montana.

    This winter’s snowy weather is taking its toll on fish ponds in south-central Montana.