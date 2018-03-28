Powell officials address potential threat to middle school

According to Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks, the snowy winter the state has had is taking a toll on fish ponds. A noticeable amount of dead fish were found this week at Riverfront Park. KULR-8 spoke with Robert Gibson, with MFWP, about the dead fish. He explained the term "winter kill" is when ice covers a pond and then when snow falls on top of the ice, light is not able to get down to the bottom of the pond. That causes plants and vegetation to die. Bugs and rotting veg...
A man who allegedly admitted to killing a Billings man in 2015 will not be tried.
As we head into spring, expect to see more than blooming flowers and green trees. Keep a look out for orange cones and detour signs as construction is underway in the Magic city.
This winter’s snowy weather is taking its toll on fish ponds in south-central Montana.
The settlement includes $3 million from Hydro One and Avista to help the town of Colstrip attract other industries. It also commits Avista and other Colstrip owners to identifying opportunities for new energy projects on the transmission line running from Colstrip to Avista’s service territory.
According to Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks, the snowy winter the state has had is taking a toll on fish ponds. A noticeable amount of dead fish were found this week at Riverfront Park. KULR-8 spoke with Robert Gibson, with MFWP, about the dead fish. He explained the term "winter kill" is when ice covers a pond and then when snow falls on top of the ice, light is not able to get down to the bottom of the pond. That causes plants and vegetation to die. Bugs and rotting veg...
Powell school and police officials say they defused a potential threat to a middle school while it was in the planning stage.
A record number of skiers at Bridger Bowl could be broken this year.
People are working to save prairie dogs in Northwest Wyoming. The rodents are viewed as pests in many parts of the west. But, they’re given vaccines by Wyoming’s Game and Fish Department to protect them from plague on ranches near Meeteetse.
A golden eagle has a seven-foot wingspan and can take down deer, antelope, and even wolves. But, North America’s largest raptor can’t survive being hit by a car. One eagle did survive in Cody and was set free by the couple who rescued it.
If you go to Yellowstone or Grand Teton next summer, you’ll probably pay a lot more to get in than last summer. The National Park Service wants to more than double last year’s fee. And now, Wyoming’s lawmakers want people to pay an extra fee for wildlife conservation.
Toxoplasmosis is a parasitic disease that can be spread by cats. The disease is harmful to unborn children.
A Wyoming man has been charged with kidnapping after police found a 95-year-old woman bound with duct tape in the trunk of a vehicle.
Crews have begun plowing roads in Grand Teton National Park in preparation for the spring and summer seasons.
A school district in central Wyoming says students who make threatening comments could face expulsion.
The Honolulu Star-Advertiser reports that a large wave washed the girl into the ocean at the Olivine Pools on Tuesday. The 45-year-old Whitefish, Montana, man jumped into the ocean and got his daughter back to a rocky cliff where other people used towels to pull her up the ledge.
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - A Wisconsin man has been sentenced to 60 years in prison for trying to sell his 4-year-old daughter for sex on Craigslist. Authorities say Andrew James Turley posted an advertisement on Craigslist called "Play with Daddy's Little Girl." The sentence comes more than two years after the ad was posted and caught the attention of the Houston Police. In more than 70 email exchanges Turley attempted to arrange a meeting with a potential client.
A press release says a man fell in front of a snow blower on Ridgeview Loop Road and died.
LOS ANGELES - Los Angeles police are investigating an alleged attack on actor Corey Feldman, who tweeted that he was hospitalized after being stabbed. Officer Drake Madison says Feldman was stopped at an intersection Tuesday night when an unknown male made a stabbing motion at his stomach and fled.
The settlement includes $3 million from Hydro One and Avista to help the town of Colstrip attract other industries. It also commits Avista and other Colstrip owners to identifying opportunities for new energy projects on the transmission line running from Colstrip to Avista’s service territory.
Dr. Barker at Moore Lane Veterinary Hospital explains the common dangers to pets found around the home and outside.
The owners of a Pita Pit restaurant in Missoula are apologizing after a video of one of their employees spitting in a customer's food went viral on Facebook.
This winter’s snowy weather is taking its toll on fish ponds in south-central Montana.
