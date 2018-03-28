Powell officials address potential threat to middle school

POWELL, Wyo. (AP) - Powell school and police officials say they defused a potential threat to a middle school while it was in the planning stage.



The Powell Tribune reports officials investigated the threat Saturday after administrators received a tip about a plot to harm students and staff.



Park County School District No. 1 Superintendent Jay Curtis said in a Tuesday statement that the threat turned out to be credible, but officials were able to address it before anything occurred.



He says there is currently no threat to the school.



Powell Police Chief Roy Eckerdt says the threat involved multiple juveniles.



Curtis says the investigation "will like result in both disciplinary action by the district, as well as criminal charges."



Eckerdt says he doesn't think any of the juveniles will be charged as adults.



___



Information from: Powell (Wyo.) Tribune, http://www.powelltribune.com

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)