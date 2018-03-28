Billings school board selects finalists for SD2 superintendent

After two days of interviews with five candidates, the school board selected three finalists to be the new superintendent of Billings Public Schools.

The school board selected Dr. Rebecca Salato, Dr. Ross Kasun and Mr. Greg Upham.

All three finalists are invited back April 11-13 for a full day to meet with the community and Billings public school staff.

On April 14, the school board will meet for a debriefing to select the new superintendent out of the three finalists.

