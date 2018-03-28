Personal Information Security

With Facebook releasing 50 million people's information to Cambridge Analytica, you might be worried about your personal information.

By not protecting your personal information, you could be putting yourself at risk for fraud, robbery, and even identity theft. As a result, I searched for the best ways to protect personal information on social media.

My research led me to computer expert Joseph Poythress, who told me to simply change all of your personal setting on both your computer and social media.

"As a general rule with all websites, if it's not a required piece of information, then I don't share it, " said Poythress.

Poythress also advised checking your bank accounts on a regular basis. This will help you to be aware of your personal information being compromised sooner, rather than later.