Cat found with head stuck in a jar

Dr. Suess wrote about "The Cat in the Hat". However, we're talking about the cat in the jar. Believe it or not, a cat's head is the size of a tennis ball, and can get stuck in many standard sized jars.

Dr. Carla Barker at Moore Lane Veterinary Hospital says plants in the home and wild mushrooms outdoors are common dangers to pets this time of year.



"Lillies are particularly hazardous to cats, amarillas, ivy, philladidrant plants in the home, electrical items in the home.," Dr. Barker says.



Pets getting into the trash at home and finding poisonous food is also a problem, as well as pets finding drugs like marijuana in particular at places like campsites. This time of year when the snow is melting dogs can find rotting animals.

So, Dr. Barker says know what your pet likes to get into and be cognizant of what's around them, as they can even get into stuff you might not think they would be able to.