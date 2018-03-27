Ski Numbers for Bridger Bowl and Sleeping Giant

A record number of skiers at Bridger Bowl could be broken this year.
People are working to save prairie dogs in Northwest Wyoming. The rodents are viewed as pests in many parts of the west. But, they’re given vaccines by Wyoming’s Game and Fish Department to protect them from plague on ranches near Meeteetse.
According to the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services, 65,000 Montana adults have been diagnosed with diabetes since 2016 and that number keeps growing.
Former Montana superintendent of public instruction, Denise Juneau, is a finalist for superintendent of Washington state's largest school district.
With high snowpack in parts of the upper Yellowstone River, Yellowstone County Emergency and General Services released a statement related to flooding for the residents of Clarks Fork watershed of Yellowstone County. Yellowstone County recommends all landowners in the area near the Clarks Fork prepare for significant flooding to occur. As of March 20th, the Clarks Fork has a greater than 90 percent chance of reaching minor flood stage exceeding a river stage of 8.5 feet and a 55 p...
A golden eagle has a seven-foot wingspan and can take down deer, antelope, and even wolves. But, North America’s largest raptor can’t survive being hit by a car. One eagle did survive in Cody and was set free by the couple who rescued it.
If you go to Yellowstone or Grand Teton next summer, you’ll probably pay a lot more to get in than last summer. The National Park Service wants to more than double last year’s fee. And now, Wyoming’s lawmakers want people to pay an extra fee for wildlife conservation.
Toxoplasmosis is a parasitic disease that can be spread by cats. The disease is harmful to unborn children.
A Wyoming man has been charged with kidnapping after police found a 95-year-old woman bound with duct tape in the trunk of a vehicle.
Crews have begun plowing roads in Grand Teton National Park in preparation for the spring and summer seasons.
A school district in central Wyoming says students who make threatening comments could face expulsion.
Wyoming’s Game and Fish Commission has released its proposals for grizzly hunts next fall.
In the northwest Wyoming school district that is considering arming teachers, students walked out of class Wednesday morning to protest gun violence in schools.
MISSOULA, Mont. - The owners of a Pita Pit restaurant in Missoula are apologizing after a video of one of their employees spitting in a customer's food went viral on Facebook. In an online apology, the owner writes, "We are shocked and saddened by the early morning incident that took place in our restaurant. We have been unable to reach out on Messenger and apologize personally to the guest who posted about."
KHQ.COM - Have you gotten one of those annoying robo-calls recently? Despite regulations put in place to curb the telemarketers from reaching out, not everyone is following the rules. Whether it's a home phone or a smart phone, chances are a robocaller has your number. So how can you stop them? First, join the "Do Not Call" registry at donotcall.gov.
KENNEWICK, Wash. - Authorities say a 2-year-old boy died after he wandered into the Yakima River while his father was asleep. The Tri-City Herald reports the boy died Monday at Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland. Benton County Sheriff Jerry Hatcher says the child's father took a nap with the boy and his 3-year-old brother around 12:30 p.m. inside the family's trailer.
GRANT COUNTY, Wash. - Grant County Sheriff Tom Jones says a deputy who plead guilty to reckless endangerment after accidentally shooting his wife last August is back on duty. The Franklin County Prosecutor initially filed felony charges against Deputy Jose Rivera following the shooting, which injured his wife. Those charges were later amended to a gross misdemeanor of reckless endangerment.
KHQ.COM - Pull out your calendar and mark out April 2 as "Free Lunch!" After #16 University of Maryland-Baltimore County knocked off #1 Virginia, Little Caesars is making good on their promise to give everyone a free lunch. The pizza chain is going to be providing a free, $5-dollar lunch box on Monday, April 2nd, between 11:30 am and 1 pm local time. You can click here for the details.
Benjamin Ullman and Graysen Rhoten are students at Southridge High School. They say they think about the possibility of a school shooting every day.
SEATTLE, Wash. - At 7 o'clock tonight, KIRO 7 is televising a one hour live town hall on the issue of guns. Governor Jay Inslee will be among those participating in the panel discussion at Seattle University. Also participating in the panel will be teachers, students, policymakers, experts and advocates.
Millennials have their own way of watching television and it's different than any generation before. Most of them are considered 'cord-cutters.'
It's day four in the trial of a Belt football player, suing Benefis for negligence after a devastating injury in 2014 left him a quadriplegic. Thursday morning in the courtroom, those in attendance saw two major themes happening even before lunchtime: credibility of evidence and experts, and use of the term "licensed healthcare professional." University of Colorado neuroradiologist, Dr. David Rubenstein, took the stand to explain a handful of Robert Back's ...
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - A Wisconsin man has been sentenced to 60 years in prison for trying to sell his 4-year-old daughter for sex on Craigslist. Authorities say Andrew James Turley posted an advertisement on Craigslist called "Play with Daddy's Little Girl." The sentence comes more than two years after the ad was posted and caught the attention of the Houston Police. In more than 70 email exchanges Turley attempted to arrange a meeting with a potential client.
A press release says a man fell in front of a snow blower on Ridgeview Loop Road and died.
Last year, The Rex Restaurant closed after serving the Billings area for 34 years. Soon after closing, it became apparent many Rex customers still held valid gift cards.
MISSOULA- Health officials are working with the owners of a Pita Pit franchise in Missoula after a viral video of an upset employee was posted over the weekend.
MISSOULA- A new poll out of the University of Montana finds that most Montanans don't know the words displayed on the state seal.
