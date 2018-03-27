Ski Numbers for Bridger Bowl and Sleeping Giant - KULR8.com | News, Weather & Sports in Billings, Montana

Ski Numbers for Bridger Bowl and Sleeping Giant

For Bridger Bowl, the record number of ski visits in a season is right above 244,000. That number was recorded in the 2015/2016 ski season. Doug Wales, the Director of Marketing, said on Tuesday that as of Monday, Bridger Bowl has reported 237,600 ski visits with a couple more weeks to go. "We anticipate surpassing our record of 244-thousand ski visits and so this should be a record year."

While last year wasn't a great snow year for Bridger Bowl, Wales explained that plenty of people still visited. "Even on the lower snow year, we did really well so we thought if we did have good snow throughout the whole season that we would very likely see another record and that's shaping up to happen."

Down in Cody, Wyoming, Jon Reveal, the general manager for Sleeping Giant told KULR-8 that the total number of skier visits is right above 6,800. "Last year, we did 7,301. So, down just a little bit. But, that was mostly from the lack of snow right before Christmas. We weren't able to open until the 26th of December."

While there is still snow on the ground, there are no visitors. Reveal said Sunday was Sleeping Giant's last day for this season. "The most positive thing we got out of it was we had a record February. It's one of those in-between months, because you really do well in March, and Christmas. And January it's cold, and February it's sort of in between. But, this year, we had a wonderful February."

Reveal also said that if you really want to ski, he suggests going to Red Lodge Mountain. "Even though, they're our competitor, we aren't competing at the moment. So, please go skiing and enjoy the outdoors and go to Red Lodge for the weekend."

