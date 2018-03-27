Saving prairie dogs in northwest Wyoming

Cody – People are working to save prairie dogs in Northwest Wyoming. The rodents are viewed as pests in many parts of the west. But, they’re given vaccines by Wyoming’s Game and Fish Department to protect them from plague on ranches near Meeteetse. They are also valued on public lands near Cody.

This time of year, the white tailed prairie dogs in Northwest Wyoming are coming out of hibernation. Most of them disappeared from this landscape in recent decades. Bureau of Land Management wildlife biologist Destin Harrell says plague was part of the reason.

He explained, “Around 1980, some previous researchers had monitored the prairie dog population… and we found that there was a decline, about 70% of the population.”

Black Footed Ferrets eat prairie dogs: only prairie dogs. In 1981, ferrets were found on the Pitchfork Ranch near Meeteetse, when they were thought to be extinct. But, after plague hit the prairie dogs, and distemper hit the ferrets, the rare predators were removed from Northwest Wyoming and sent to breeding colonies, until recently.

Wyoming’s Game and Fish biologists used an experimental peanut butter based vaccine to protect the prairie dogs from the plague, and found it worked. So, in 2016 ferrets were reintroduced to the Pitchfork and Hogg Ranches near Meeteetse. More than half survived the first summer, and by the next summer, they had had babies.

But, prairie dog populations are not bouncing back on the BLM lands near Cody. Harrel says that hurts other animals.

He pointed out, “Animals can utilize those burrows and those structures for their own shelter, and raising of young; burrowing owls, for example.”

Harrell said pronghorn prefer the nutrient rich grass around prairie dog mounds .

He said pronghorn want the forbs around prairie dog burrows, “… and these prairie dogs provide a diversity of forbs for their consumption.”

He said the high country prairie dogs hibernate during the winter, and eat only the grass they need in the summer. Unlike Black Tailed prairie dogs, they don’t mow down vegetation in the high, dry country.

Harrell explained, “They have adapted to our arid environment by building taller mounds so they can view over the vegetation, instead of having to clip the vegetation to the ground.”

Harrell said some northwest Wyoming ranchers see the value of the native prairie dogs.

After releasing a ferret in 2016, Alan Hogg said, “Well, you’re saving prairie dogs, but you’re saving them to be eaten by ferrets.”

The ferrets particularly like the white-tailed prairie dogs in the winter. They crawl into their burrows, and eat them while they are sleeping.