SD-2 interviews remaining 2 candidates for Billings public schools superintendent position

School district-2 board of trustees interviewed the remaining two candidates, who are semifinalists to be the new superintendent of Billings public schools.

The first three candidates are Mr. Greg Upham, Dr. Rebecca Salato and Dr. Ross Kasun were interviewed Monday morning.

Chair members discussed 16 different topics with each applicant, giving them 6 to 8 minutes to respond.

Each interview lasted 2 hours.

Dr. George Bickert is the fourth candidate.

He is the current superintendent for Ruidoso municipal schools in new mexico.

He has held this position since 2013.

Dr. Bickert said his number one goal is to always put the students first.

"So, working with student achievement, working with finances, working with making great things happen for students that's why I'm here and that's what I've done," said Dr. Bickert.



Dr. Barry Bryant is the fifth candidate.

He is current superintendent of schools for Big Horn County School District 3 in Wyoming.

Dr. Bryant also has doctorate in educational leadership and administration.

If selected, he wants the school board to know he's fully committed to the position.

"I just wanted to tell you guys I am committed to Billings," said Dr. Bryant. "My family is committed, at the end I want to pass a little entry plan based on listening, learning, and my family has a plan to implement into Billings as well."

As interviews conclude, the school board will select three semifinalists from the five candidates.

