Denise Juneau finalist for Seattle Public Schools superintendent

A record number of skiers at Bridger Bowl could be broken this year.
People are working to save prairie dogs in Northwest Wyoming. The rodents are viewed as pests in many parts of the west. But, they’re given vaccines by Wyoming’s Game and Fish Department to protect them from plague on ranches near Meeteetse.
According to the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services, 65,000 Montana adults have been diagnosed with diabetes since 2016 and that number keeps growing.
Former Montana superintendent of public instruction, Denise Juneau, is a finalist for superintendent of Washington state's largest school district.
With high snowpack in parts of the upper Yellowstone River, Yellowstone County Emergency and General Services released a statement related to flooding for the residents of Clarks Fork watershed of Yellowstone County. Yellowstone County recommends all landowners in the area near the Clarks Fork prepare for significant flooding to occur. As of March 20th, the Clarks Fork has a greater than 90 percent chance of reaching minor flood stage exceeding a river stage of 8.5 feet and a 55 p...
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - A Wisconsin man has been sentenced to 60 years in prison for trying to sell his 4-year-old daughter for sex on Craigslist. Authorities say Andrew James Turley posted an advertisement on Craigslist called "Play with Daddy's Little Girl." The sentence comes more than two years after the ad was posted and caught the attention of the Houston Police. In more than 70 email exchanges Turley attempted to arrange a meeting with a potential client.
A press release says a man fell in front of a snow blower on Ridgeview Loop Road and died.
Last year, The Rex Restaurant closed after serving the Billings area for 34 years. Soon after closing, it became apparent many Rex customers still held valid gift cards.
MISSOULA- Health officials are working with the owners of a Pita Pit franchise in Missoula after a viral video of an upset employee was posted over the weekend.
The owners of a Pita Pit restaurant in Missoula are apologizing after a video of one of their employees spitting in a customer's food went viral on Facebook.
MISSOULA- A new poll out of the University of Montana finds that most Montanans don't know the words displayed on the state seal.
