Denise Juneau finalist for Seattle Public Schools superintendent

BILLINGS, Mont. -

Former Montana superintendent of public instruction, Denise Juneau, is a finalist for superintendent of Washington state's largest school district.

According to The Seattle Times, Juneau is up against two other candidates.

Juneau was the first Native American woman in the country to be elected to statewide office. And in 2016, she ran against then-Congressman Ryan Zinke for Montana's sole seat in the U.S. House of Representatives. 

Juneau served as Montana's superintendent of public instruction for two terms – winning her first term in 2008. 

