Clarks Fork of the Yellowstone faces historic flooding

With high snowpack in parts of the upper Yellowstone River, Yellowstone County Emergency and General Services released a statement related to flooding for the residents of Clarks Fork watershed of Yellowstone County.

Yellowstone County recommends all landowners in the area near the Clarks Fork prepare for significant flooding to occur.

As of March 20th, the Clarks Fork has a greater than 90 percent chance of reaching minor flood stage exceeding a river stage of 8.5 feet and a 55 percent chance of exceeding the historic crest of 9.3 feet.

The Clarks Fork has a historic threat of flooding and continued threat of bank erosion which has been exacerbated by recent changes to the flow of the river especially in the area near Byam road.

Prior to flood season arriving residents need to: keep current with the river and upcoming weather conditions, move livestock, pets, and equipment away from the river, review insurance policies and update a list of your home's contents, identify potential home hazards and secure them, prepare a disaster supplies kit, and practice your emergency plan.

If flooding occurs don't wait to move to higher ground and if you're driving and the road is flooded remember turn around don't drown.

Yellowstone County is working with their partners to prepare for the flooding.

KULR-8's Melissa Scavelli spoke with some residents who said they're not concerned with the flooding yet.

If the water starts rising then they'll be concerned.

Owner of Edgar Bar, Scott Feldkamp, said his customers have talked about the historic snowpack but have yet to discuss the flooding potential.

The National Weather Service in Billings would like for them to think about it due to the historic threat of flooding.

If flooding does occur Feldkamp said it may affect his local clients.

He said, "Certainly some of the local farmers would have to cross the bridge half a mile north of here (Edgar Bar) so that would be a concern for them and their livelihood. As far as Edgar Bar itself we're kind of a destination restaurant for the residents of Billings and Red Lodge so that won't affect us greatly."

For a full look at Yellowstone County's recommendations, you can look at the letter sent out below.



