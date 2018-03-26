SD-2 interviews 3 of 5 candidates for Billings public schools superintendent position

School district 2 interviewed three of the five candidates who are semifinalists to be the new superintendent of Billings public schools.

Board members want to ensure their making the right decision when selecting a candidate.

Each interview lasted 2 hours.

Chair members discussed 16 different topics with each applicant, giving them 6 to 8 minutes to respond.

The first candidate, Mr. Greg Upham is a native of Montana.

He cites great falls as his hometown.

Upham is the current district assistant superintendent for Helena public schools.

When asked why he applied for the position, Upham says his main focus is about the kids.

"I know there's an appetite here for academic achievement and it's really the reason why I'm here," said Upham. "If I feel like a district didn't want to get better and not just say it but do it, then I probably wouldn't have made application."

The second candidate is Dr. Rebecca Salato.

While she currently lives in California, if selected she would move to Montana.

She is the current vice president for Action Learning Systems.

Dr. Salato said the school's district education plan is what attracted her to Billings.

"My reason for being a superintendent, I think it's an honor to have that role and it's something you have to open yourself up to the community and the district and hopefully gain that trust," said Dr. Salato.

The third candidate is Dr. Ross Kasun.

He is the current superintendent for Freehold Township board of education in New Jersey.

Dr. Kasun said he looks forward to tackling the challenges students face in school.

"A lot of times, schools are based on an old model, an old factory model that is not very engaging and we really need to change that," said Dr. Kasun.

"We need to have the students want to come to school because that's a big piece of it and feel like they are part of the learning process."

The Billings school board will interview the last two candidates Tuesday morning.