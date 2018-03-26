Fake photo shows shooting survivor ripping up Constitution

A doctored animation and photo have surfaced online appearing to show one of the survivors of the Florida high school shooting tearing up the U.S. Constitution.
Americans looking for love or companionship on Craigslist can't make a connection.
A North Carolina woman has a warning for other pet owners after two of her dogs died over the weekend after eating poisonous mushrooms from her yard.
A Utah Highway Patrol trooper is recovering from minor injuries after he rammed a wrong driver to stop him in Davis County, last night.
A sheriff's spokeswoman says injuries have been reported after a shooting at a high school in southern Maryland.
Authorities say the package that exploded at a FedEx ground facility near San Antonio was on a conveyer belt when it detonated.
Conway, South Carolina — South Carolina authorities say a teething baby was thrown from his unstrapped car seat by his father.
MOSCOW (AP) - Russian President Vladimir Putin has addressed thousands of people who rallied outside the Kremlin to thank them for their support and promised new achievements.
Sonic believes America is ready to wash down their burgers with some frozen pickle juice. The fast food chain plans to unveil a pickle juice slush for a limited time starting this June. As the name suggests, the drink is a snow cone-like beverage flavored with pickle juice and colored bright green.
A North Carolina father is finding a recent video posted of him singing the Toy's R Us jingle in "A Minor" is a huge hit. Chase Holfelder recorded the video of the much slower and more dramatic version of the infamous jingle in his children's playroom shortly after news broke that Toys R' Us would be shuttering stores nationwide and laying off an estimated 31,000 employees.
Last year, The Rex Restaurant closed after serving the Billings area for 34 years. Soon after closing, it became apparent many Rex customers still held valid gift cards.
The owners of a Pita Pit restaurant in Missoula are apologizing after a video of one of their employees spitting in a customer's food went viral on Facebook.
MISSOULA- Health officials are working with the owners of a Pita Pit franchise in Missoula after a viral video of an upset employee was posted over the weekend.
HELENA- The sheriff's department is looking for a fourth person of interest in the brutal killing of a Helena couple. In the meantime, documents released Friday reveal more about events that led to the murder and a possible motive.
A golden eagle has a seven-foot wingspan and can take down deer, antelope, and even wolves. But, North America’s largest raptor can’t survive being hit by a car. One eagle did survive in Cody and was set free by the couple who rescued it.
MISSOULA- Country star Luke Bryan is bringing his "What Makes You Country" tour to Missoula this fall.
HELENA - A fourth man was arrested Sunday for involvement with a burglary that's related to the killing of a Helena couple.
The annual bison cull at Yellowstone National Park is nearly over, and so far park officials say 664 bison have been shipped to slaughter. We talked to three people who have been convicted of misdemeanors related to their protests of government policy on bison management.
