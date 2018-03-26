Minimizing diabetes risk

With high snowpack in parts of the upper Yellowstone River, Yellowstone County Emergency and General Services released a statement related to flooding for the residents of Clarks Fork watershed of Yellowstone County. Yellowstone County recommends all landowners in the area near the Clarks Fork prepare for significant flooding to occur. As of March 20th, the Clarks Fork has a greater than 90 percent chance of reaching minor flood stage exceeding a river stage of 8.5 feet and a 55 p...
With high snowpack in parts of the upper Yellowstone River, Yellowstone County Emergency and General Services released a statement related to flooding for the residents of Clarks Fork watershed of Yellowstone County. Yellowstone County recommends all landowners in the area near the Clarks Fork prepare for significant flooding to occur. As of March 20th, the Clarks Fork has a greater than 90 percent chance of reaching minor flood stage exceeding a river stage of 8.5 feet and a 55 p...
School district 2 interviewed three of the five candidates who are semifinalists to be the new superintendent of Billings public schools.
According to the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services, 65,000 Montana adults have been diagnosed with diabetes since 2016 and that number keeps growing.
Today, U.S. Secretary of the Interior Ryan Zinke announced the members of the “Made in America” Outdoor Recreation Advisory Committee. The Committee was established on November 8, 2017, and is intended to serve as an advisory board to the Secretary of the Interior on public-private partnerships across all public lands, with the goal of expanding access to and improving infrastructure on public lands and waterways.
Montana Attorney General Tim Fox joined a bipartisan coalition of 37 state and territory Attorneys General, demanding answers from Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg about the company’s business practices and privacy protections.
Last year, The Rex Restaurant closed after serving the Billings area for 34 years. Soon after closing, it became apparent many Rex customers still held valid gift cards.
The owners of a Pita Pit restaurant in Missoula are apologizing after a video of one of their employees spitting in a customer's food went viral on Facebook.
MISSOULA- Health officials are working with the owners of a Pita Pit franchise in Missoula after a viral video of an upset employee was posted over the weekend.
HELENA- The sheriff's department is looking for a fourth person of interest in the brutal killing of a Helena couple. In the meantime, documents released Friday reveal more about events that led to the murder and a possible motive.
A golden eagle has a seven-foot wingspan and can take down deer, antelope, and even wolves. But, North America’s largest raptor can’t survive being hit by a car. One eagle did survive in Cody and was set free by the couple who rescued it.
MISSOULA- Country star Luke Bryan is bringing his "What Makes You Country" tour to Missoula this fall.
HELENA - A fourth man was arrested Sunday for involvement with a burglary that's related to the killing of a Helena couple.
The annual bison cull at Yellowstone National Park is nearly over, and so far park officials say 664 bison have been shipped to slaughter. We talked to three people who have been convicted of misdemeanors related to their protests of government policy on bison management.