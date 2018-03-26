Minimizing diabetes risk - KULR8.com | News, Weather & Sports in Billings, Montana

Minimizing diabetes risk

According to the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services, 65,000 Montana adults have been diagnosed with diabetes since 2016 and that number keeps growing.

March 27th is diabetes alert day and the American Diabetes American Association wants raise awareness on the prevalence for type 2 diabetes.

According to the American Diabetes Association, 9 out of 10 Americans are at risk for type 2 diabetes and don't know it.

Dr. Jeanne Ortiz, MD an obesity specialist and the Department Chair of Endocrinology from Billings Clinic said symptoms of type 2 diabetes can vary, making it difficult to pin point the diagnosis right away.

The good news is Dr. Ortiz says type 2 diabetes can be prevented, whether it's getting on specific medication or making lifestyle changes.

"So, I tell my patients, it's not putting you on medication to control the diabetes," said Dr. Ortiz, MD. "You have to change your ways. you have to go into healthy behavior in order to improve your nutrition and increase your physical activity and then we can work a little bit to increase your insulin resistance. Then we can help you walk away from diabetes, so it's do-able."

Dr. Ortiz says if you know you're at risk for diabetes, talk to your healthcare provider about what prevention options are best for you.
 

