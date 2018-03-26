Golden Eagle Hit by Car, Saved - KULR8.com | News, Weather & Sports in Billings, Montana

Golden Eagle Hit by Car, Saved

CODY, Wyo. -

A golden eagle has a seven-foot wingspan and can take down deer, antelope, and even wolves. But, North America’s largest raptor can’t survive being hit by a car. One eagle did survive in Cody and was set free by the couple who rescued it.

This time of year, deer graze on the new green grass next to roads, or cross highways at dusk and dawn…and they often get hit by drivers who don’t see them until it’s too late.

And then, there can be another victim like a golden eagle that grabs a free meal on the roadside carcass, then gets hit when it tries to fly away.  A couple from Belfry, MT saw it happen as they drove to Cody.

Terry Wheeler remembered, “The eagle was off to the side with a road kill, and it flew up, and this truck that was in front of us hit it.”

Wheeler said the truck didn’t stop, but she and her husband did.

She said, “My husband got out and went over and caught the eagle.”

They took the eagle to a raptor rehabilitation in Cody. 

Ironside Bird Rescue operator Susan Ahalt said, “She was just an extremely beautiful bird.”

Ahalt said she gets more than a dozen injured eagles every year, and most of them are hit by cars.

She pointed out, “If they’re eating on a roadkill on the side, they just cannot get out of the way when a car is blasting at them 70 miles an hour.”

Draper Natural History Museum curator and scientist Dr. Charles Preston said, “We’ve been studying golden eagles in the Big Horn Basin now, this is our tenth year.”

Preston said eagles are often killed by passing cars more than people know.

He pointed out, “And it’s not just about the golden eagle. It’s a human safety hazard as well because a golden eagle can come right through your windshield if you hit it hard enough.”

The eagle the Wheelers found got a second chance. Ahalt says her broken leg healed, and before she was released, Preston put numbered bands on her legs, so researchers can study her movements.

She may be spotted near where the Wheelers found her. They got to open her cage and watch her fly away.

Terry Wheeler said, “It made me cry, almost. It was so amazing, watching her fly off like that.”

Ahalt said the eagle may find her mate.

She explained, “They mate for life, and if she has one, will still be in the same area, probably wondering where she was, but in the same area.”

Dr. Preston is creating a golden eagle exhibit, called Monarch of the Skies, that will open at the Draper Natural History Museum in June. The Draper Museum is in the Buffalo Bill Center of the West.

    Monday, March 26 2018 3:26 PM EDT
    Monday, March 26 2018 2:55 PM EDT

