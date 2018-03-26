Montana attorney general, former owners of The Rex announce gift - KULR8.com | News, Weather & Sports in Billings, Montana

Montana attorney general, former owners of The Rex announce gift card reimbursements

HELENA, Mont. -

Last year, The Rex Restaurant closed after serving the Billings area for 34 years.  Soon after closing, it became apparent many Rex customers still held valid gift cards.  The Rex recently sold its assets, and the former restaurant and the Attorney General’s Office of Consumer Protection (OCP) are announcing The Rex will reimburse all gift card owners who hold a valid gift card with an outstanding balance.

“After news of The Rex closing made its way around Billings, my Office of Consumer Protection received dozens of calls from consumers asking about their gift cards,” said Attorney General Tim Fox.  “As the calls added up, we realized many thousands of dollars were at stake.  Our office contacted The Rex and despite its closure, the owners want to make good on the outstanding gift card balances.  This announcement confirms valid gift card holders will be made whole and that The Rex kept its word.”

People who possess a valid gift card should follow the instructions below.  Consumers with questions may call the Office of Consumer Protection (OCP) at (406) 444-4500 or toll-free 1-800-481-6896.  If you intend to make a claim, or if you have already filed a complaint with OCP, please refer to the instructions below: 

INSTRUCTIONS:   

To make a claim and receive payment for the value remaining on a valid The Rex gift card, please send all of the following via US Mail to The Rex Gift Card Reimbursement, c/o Moulton Bellingham P.C., PO Box 2559, Billings, MT 59103-2559:

1. The original gift card(s) for which you are seeking reimbursement (please retain a photocopy until reimbursement is received).

2. A written and signed statement from the cardholder including:

a. Full name;

b. Mailing address;

c. Phone number and/or email address; and

d. The amounts believed to be remaining on the gift card(s).

To ensure you receive reimbursement, the above information must be received no later than May 25, 2018.  Consumers should not contact the law firm directly about the gift cards.

Upon receipt of all the above-listed items, The Rex shall issue reimbursement via US Mail in full satisfaction and release of the remaining verified gift card(s) amount(s).  To the extent there are issues with the verification of a gift card or amount, The Rex will contact consumers directly to resolve any questions.   

Press release from Attorney General Tim Fox

