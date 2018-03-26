Montana attorney general, former owners of The Rex announce gift card reimbursements

Montana Attorney General Tim Fox joined a bipartisan coalition of 37 state and territory Attorneys General, demanding answers from Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg about the company’s business practices and privacy protections.
A golden eagle has a seven-foot wingspan and can take down deer, antelope, and even wolves. But, North America’s largest raptor can’t survive being hit by a car. One eagle did survive in Cody and was set free by the couple who rescued it.
Last year, The Rex Restaurant closed after serving the Billings area for 34 years. Soon after closing, it became apparent many Rex customers still held valid gift cards.
School District 2 for Billings will interview five finalists for the Superintendent position this week at the Lincoln Education Center Board Room. On Monday, Mr. Greg Upham, Dr. Rebecca Salato, and Dr. Ross Kasun will be interviewed. Come Tuesday, Dr. George Bickert and Dr. Barry Bryant will each be interviewed. Below is a list of each candidate's qualifications and background: Mr. Greg Upham The current District Assist. Superintendent for Helena Public Schools ...
The owners of a Pita Pit restaurant in Missoula are apologizing after a video of one of their employees spitting in a customer's food went viral on Facebook.
HELENA- The sheriff's department is looking for a fourth person of interest in the brutal killing of a Helena couple. In the meantime, documents released Friday reveal more about events that led to the murder and a possible motive.
According to an alert from Missoula County 911 authorities are looking for a missing teenager in Missoula.
MANHATTAN- Authorities are asking for help finding a missing 3-year-old child. The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office says the girl's name is Logan and went missing in the area of Fifth Street in Manhattan. She's described as wearing a white shirt with a green dinosaur, jeans and no shoes. She has brown hair. Call 911 if you see her.
The annual bison cull at Yellowstone National Park is nearly over, and so far park officials say 664 bison have been shipped to slaughter. We talked to three people who have been convicted of misdemeanors related to their protests of government policy on bison management.
