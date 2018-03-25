Former Carroll Star, Detroit Lion Fitzsimmons Inducted into Montana Hall of Fame

The Helena Bighorns hosted the Yellowstone Quake for Game 2 of the NA3HL Frontier Division Final series on Saturday.
The Helena Bighorns are still alive in the NA3HL playoffs.
Helena hosted Great Falls at the Helena Ice Arena on Saturday for game two of a best-of-three NA3HL Frontier Division Semifinal playoff series.
Providence Introduces Keller as Men's Basketball Coach
Montana Grizzly basketball coach Travis DeCuire has agreed to a new three year contract to continue to coach basketball in Missoula. Per a source inside the athletic department, DeCuire's base salary will increase from $155,000 to $175,000, with additional incentives included.
HELENA, Mont. – Dr. Carson Cunningham has stepped down as the Carroll College Men's Basketball Head Coach and will take the helm as the Head Coach of NCAA Division I University of the Incarnate Word in San Antonio, Texas.
PITTSBURG, Kansas - Chance Hyatt, Samantha Mundel and the women's distance medley relay team earn All-American honors for Carroll College to highlight the final day of the NAIA National Track and Field Championship in Pittsburg, Kansas.
Barta was second in the West Coast Conference in scoring at 18.8 per game and fifth in rebounding at 8.4 per game.
Gonzaga ended their year by winning 32 games, winning the West Coast Conference Tournament and making the Sweet 16.
Montana Grizzly basketball coach Travis DeCuire has agreed to a new three year contract to continue to coach basketball in Missoula. Per a source inside the athletic department, DeCuire's base salary will increase from $155,000 to $175,000, with additional incentives included.
Barta was named the West Coast Conference Player of the Year and was selected to her third straight All-WCC first team selection. She was only the third ever Gonzaga player to be selected to three straight All-WCC first teams.
The Zags are 31-20 all-time in the NCAA Tournament appearances with nine trips to the Sweet 16, three trips to the Elite Eight, one Final Four and an appearance in a national championship game.
Breen’s 791 total points scored this year are a GNAC and MSUB single-season record, and are the second most in the entire NCAA.
Freed-Hardeman was appearing in its second championship game in program history. The last time was in 2014 when they lost to Oklahoma City 80-76. The Lady Lions are now 39-21 all-time in the NAIA tournament.
Every March someone ends up being the Cinderella story. And for Montana Western, with only two games between them and their first national championship, they say this story is nowhere near complete.
This win marks the fourth straight Sweet 16 appearance for the Zags and their second win over the Buckeyes this season.
