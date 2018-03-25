Former Carroll Star, Detroit Lion Fitzsimmons Inducted into Montana Hall of Fame

In a lot of ways, Casey Fitzsimmons embodies what all high school football players aspire to be in the state of Montana.

After playing his high school ball at the 8-man level in Chester, Fitzsimmons attended Carroll College with a bit of a chip on his shoulder after feeling he was under-recruited. After hitting the weight room, Fitzsimmons led the Saints to a pair of national championships before trying out for the NFL following his senior season. Casey went undrafted in the 2013 draft, but managed to sign on with the Detroit Lions. That undrafted rookie contract turned into a seven year career, where Fitzsimmons hauled in 88 receptions to go with 5 touchdowns, before retiring due to injury.

Fitzsimmons dealt with plenty of difficulties on his journey to the NFL, but should be an inspiration for many. Learning how to play 11-man after playing 8-man in high school, then learning how to go from one of the most talented, to one of the hardest working in the pros. And Casey has given the same advice to those looking to follow his path.

"Going from the NAIA, or Carroll College, to the NFL, after that first camp I was like 'man I belong here,'" said Fitzsimmons. "And I always tell people if you're good enough they'll find you. And so the jump wasn't really overwhelming, it was exciting. And trying to figure out what your maximum is for your abilities."

Fitzsimmons was one of eight players selected for the 2018 Montana Football Hall of Fame class on Saturday to honor his achievements.