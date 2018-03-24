Protesters in Helena march for guns

In Helena there were two organized marches. A March for Our Lives, as well as a March for Our Guns. Organizers of March for Our Guns said guns are not the problem. Joe Davidson said the debate shouldn't focus on guns, but on student and school safety. Davidson said learning the second amendment's history is one way to reach common ground in this debate. Davidson also said he supports the move in Parkland, Florida to have kids carry clear backpacks so you know they are not armed when...

