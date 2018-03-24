Protesters in Helena march for guns

Millions of people took to the streets for a national march for our lives event.
The Billings Central-Terry Park neighborhood task force has started asking residents in the area if they want to ask the city to install streetlights. Task force president L.A Trudeau said crime in this area is high, and he believes streetlights would help deter criminals.
The owners of a Pita Pit restaurant in Missoula are apologizing after a video of one of their employees spitting in a customer's food went viral on Facebook.
Students and gun-control advocates in Montana and Wyoming are rallying in support of marches nationwide called for by students who survived February's school shooting in Parkland, Florida.
HELENA- The sheriff's department is looking for a fourth person of interest in the brutal killing of a Helena couple. In the meantime, documents released Friday reveal more about events that led to the murder and a possible motive.
After numerous members of the Crow tribe protest what they say is a delay in response to violent crimes, Crow tribal chair Alvin "A.J." Not Afraid has decided to take matters into his own hands.
HOUSTON (AP) - Prosecutors in Houston say a warrant has been issued for the arrest of Pro Bowl defensive end Michael Bennett for injuring a paraplegic woman as he tried get onto the field at last year's Super Bowl to celebrate with his brother. The Harris County district attorney's office says a grand jury indicted Bennett on Friday on a felony count of injury to the elderly.
MANHATTAN- A father is thankful for the community's response when his daughter went missing.
Americans looking for love or companionship on Craigslist can't make a connection.
