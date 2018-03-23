Billings Central-Terry Park neighborhood task force streetlight project

The Billings Central-Terry Park neighborhood task force has started asking residents in the area if they want to ask the city to install streetlights.

Task force president L.A Trudeau said crime in this area is high, and he believes streetlights would help deter criminals.

Some streets in the area are lit, while others are not.

Trudeau said the first step, is making sure residents would be willing to pay for the streetlights.

He said money would be added to the resident's taxes, and this is how the streetlights would be paid for.

But before Billings City Council members can get the ball rolling on the streetlights, it has to be something the community members want.

That's why Trudeau said the first step is raising awareness.

"I'm trying to put out some flyers to ask residents to leave their porch lights on and if they're interested in having streetlights put in their area, to contact me," he said. "If we get enough response back, then we'll coordinate with the city, we can take those exact numbers to the residents so they know what to expect and we can get these streets lit."

The areas Trudeau said are in need of streetlights are the 900 block of Miles Avenue, the 900 through 1200 blocks of Howard Avenue, the 900 block of Wyoming Avenue, and Foster Lane.