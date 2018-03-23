30th Science Expo held at MSU-B with over 350 entries

The 30th Science Expo started Friday with more than 300 students from across Southeastern Montana filing into Alterowitz Gymnasium at MSU-B.

Over 350 projects were set up Friday afternoon with judging on Friday evening.

KULR-8's Melissa Scavelli was a judge for this year's event.

Many of the project 352 projects came from elementary school students in grades 1-6.

For some of the students it's their first time experiencing the science community but for others, they came back to win again.

The elementary projects at the Science Expo asked a range of questions from "Why does soda fizz?" to "How do plants grow?"

Each project was first judged for safety to make sure it qualified for the Expo before an official judge made their rounds.

The projects were judged on creativity, visual presentation, communication skills, and level of effort.

The elementary students seemed a little nervous setting up their displays but also very excited Friday afternoon.

Melissa Scavelli spoke with one fourth grader, Dylan Wilson, who said his favorite part of the Science Expo is all of the projects he gets to see.

He said, "It's just nice to see what everybody else has and all of the cool projects."

Dylan's project this year was a fully functioning aqua rover to test buoyancy.

As for the middle and high schoolers, their projects required more time and research than their elementary school counterparts.

They asked questions such as "What initiates an avalanche?" and "What bacteria can be good for the human body?".

The middle and high school projects bring in those with an interest in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics.

Many of those projects asked questions that can be used in further research.

11th graders Emma and Lillian entered the Expo from Dawson County High School with their projects that questioned how proteins and bacteria in the human body can detect cancer and illness early on.

Emma had some advice for the younger students in the Expo, "Keep working at it and keep working hard. Sometimes it can be really frustrating and really hard and no matter what people tell you just keep going. If you find something that you love stick with it."

Emma and Lillian have both already qualified for the International Science Fair in Los Angeles with their projects.

You can check out the projects mentioned above along with others Saturday from 10 am to 3 pm or attend the judging ceremony from 3 to 5 pm.

Besides viewing the student's projects MSU-B is also hosting a chemistry show from 1:30 to 2:30 pm.