Meadowlark students learn about internet safety during white ribbon week

With the internet readily available just about everywhere thanks to cellphones and tablets, parents at Meadowlark elementary school are taking safety into their own hands.

White ribbon is a week long program empowering kids to be safe while exploring the internet.

Kids are taught one power boost message each day relating to one aspect of internet safety.

Some topics include stranger danger and only accessing monitored sites.

Brittany Homer, chair member of white ribbon week at Meadowlark elementary says the program is put on by parents.

With the use of internet in our everyday lives, Homer says it's that much more important to teach kids about internet safety.

"The internet and social media can be so dangerous, it can be as dangerous as or even more so as giving your kids the key to your car without a driving license," said Homer. "I mean the bullying that leads to suicide, the inappropriate content that leads to sexual harassment, and body image issues and all those things. Kids have to be trained on how to be safe online.

Homer said she's working with more parents in the area to get white ribbon week in other Billings schools.

