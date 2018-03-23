Adapt Pharma extends Narcan supplies to high schools and universities across the U.S.

In an attempt to combat the opioid crisis in the United States, pharmaceutical company Adapt Pharma announced they are extending the availability of Narcan sprays to high schools and universities across the country.

Adapt pharma has distributed more than 40,000 Narcan nasal sprays, which is used to treat drug overdoses.

As of March 2016, the company reports more than 216 colleges in 35 states have received Narcan.

First responders are also getting a supply of the drug.

While Montana State University Billings has not currently had any cases of drug overdoses on campus, they want to remain proactive about drug prevention.

MSUB's Vice Chancellor for Student Affairs Dr. Joe Oravecz released this statement:

“Thankfully, Montana State University Billings has not currently had any cases of drug overdose on campus. At MSUB, we are being proactive about the NARCAN initiative and drug prevention. Overdose and drug use is not an prevalent issue at MSUB at this time. However, this is a topic we are paying close attention to and will continue to monitor the data and availability of resources. MSUB Student Health Services does invest time and effort on drug prevention for our students. NARCAN is one tool in the toolbox of resources that MSUB campus police officers have available to them. Our police force is undergoing training to carry and properly administer NARCAN. Officers will be able to carry the NARCAN packs once their training is complete.”

Adapt Pharma's Executive Director of Communications, Thom Duddy spoke on the importance of this extension.

"Our ultimate goal is to ensure every college and high school in the country has Naloxone if there's a potential opioid overdose in that school and we really want to focus on the educational component of this and having people understand the dangers of these opioid medications," said Duddy.

Rocky Mountain College declined to comment at this time.

American medical Response tells KULR-8 they are working on training first responders on how to properly administer Narcan.