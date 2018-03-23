Wyoming proposes Yellowstone fee hike

If you go to Yellowstone or Grand Teton next summer, you’ll probably pay a lot more to get in than last summer. The National Park Service wants to more than double last year’s fee. And now, Wyoming’s lawmakers want people to pay an extra fee for wildlife conservation.
Toxoplasmosis is a parasitic disease that can be spread by cats. The disease is harmful to unborn children.
What does an 85-year-old have in common with a 9-year-old? Probably more than you think.
After numerous members of the Crow tribe protest what they say is a delay in response to violent crimes, Crow tribal chair Alvin "A.J." Not Afraid has decided to take matters into his own hands.
Billings School District 2 is enhancing student, staff, and faculty security measures.
A Wyoming man has been charged with kidnapping after police found a 95-year-old woman bound with duct tape in the trunk of a vehicle.
Crews have begun plowing roads in Grand Teton National Park in preparation for the spring and summer seasons.
A school district in central Wyoming says students who make threatening comments could face expulsion.
Wyoming’s Game and Fish Commission has released its proposals for grizzly hunts next fall.
In the northwest Wyoming school district that is considering arming teachers, students walked out of class Wednesday morning to protest gun violence in schools.
Grizzly bears have started to emerge from hibernation in Yellowstone National Park.
Gov. Matt Mead has signed into law a measure allowing people to carry concealed weapons into churches and other houses of worship in Wyoming.
The latest on the Lava Mountain Fire in Wyoming.
MANHATTAN- A father is thankful for the community's response when his daughter went missing.
Carroll College men’s basketball head coach Dr. Carson Cunningham is reportedly headed to the University of Incarnate Word.
An arrest has been made in the suspicious deaths of a man and a woman in Helena. Authorities are charging their adult son with the crime.
TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) - Authorities investigating a deadly self-driving vehicle crash in suburban Phoenix have released video of the Uber SUV striking a pedestrian as she walked her bicycle across a darkened street. The video released Wednesday by Tempe police shows 49-year-old Elaine Herzberg walking onto the roadway from a darkened area and stopping the moment before she was struck. The SUV's lights didn't illuminate the woman until a second or two before impact, raising qu...
HELENA- Authorities say it didn't take long for a man to confess to beating his parents to death and trying to cover up the crime. Kaleb David Taylor, 21, is charged with two counts of deliberate homicide and one count of tampering with evidence.
