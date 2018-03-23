Wyoming proposes Yellowstone fee hike - KULR8.com | News, Weather & Sports in Billings, Montana

Wyoming proposes Yellowstone fee hike


YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK -

If you go to Yellowstone or Grand Teton next summer, you’ll probably pay a lot more to get in than last summer. The National Park Service wants to more than double last year’s fee. And now, Wyoming’s lawmakers want people to pay an extra fee for wildlife conservation. Yellowstone Superintendent Dan Wenk wants to be consulted first.

When people pulled up to Yellowstone’s entrances last year, they paid $30 for a week long pass in the Park. Late last year, the National Park Service recommended raising the fee to $70 per vehicle in 17 parks to pay for delayed maintenance projects.  In Cody recently, Yellowstone Superintendent Dan Wenk said he is still waiting for an answer.

Wenk said, “I actually don’t know what the decision is going to be.  I think you’re going to see an increase of some kind.”

But now, Wyoming’s legislature and governor want visitors to pay an extra fee at Yellowstone and Grand Teton entrances, for wildlife mitigation, because Yellowstone’s animals winter in the Wyoming, Montana, and Idaho.

The Wyoming resolution says the money would pay for protecting wildlife migration corridors, and wildlife habitat, and would help pay for the costs of wildlife diseases, wildlife collisions, and conflicts caused by carnivores.

Wyoming State Senator  Hank Coe was a co-sponsor of the bill.

He explained, “So this is just a joint resolution to our congressional delegation. It doesn’t specifically say how the money is to be distributed.   It’s just to come back to those three states… to mitigate wildlife, whatever is going on with wildlife.”

Coe said bears and  wolves are a good example.

He said, “Because they were reintroduced to Yellowstone Park. Now they’re all over Wyoming, Montana, and Idaho. And the local game and fish has to mitigate those damages.”

While addressing the Cody Chamber of Commerce, Superintendent Wenk said he hasn’t been contacted by Wyoming about the wildlife fee.

He told the crowd, “But if we’re going to have a conversation, I think we’re going to put some things on the table, too.”

Wenk suggested the states are already getting a lot of income from the wildlife..

He pointed out, “The state of Wyoming benefits a lot by people travelling across the state of Wyoming, or Montana, or Idaho to get to Yellowstone National Park.”

Wenk said money spent on conservation of wildlife would be appreciated. But, he says he doesn’t know how the fee would be collected.

Coe said the resolution was sent to Wyoming’s congressional delegation, but he doesn’t know if they’ve acted on it.

