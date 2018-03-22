Toxoplasmosis, Cats, & Pregnancy

Toxoplasmosis is a parasitic disease that can be spread by cats. First time infections in relation to a pregnancy can cause serious eye or brain damage at the time of birth. It can possibly cause still birth, as well. So, the question is if soon-to-be parents should find a new home for their cat. Kansas State University veterinarian and clinical professor of Clinical Sciences, Susan Nelson, explains that the answer is 'no.'

"There is no reason to have to get rid of your cat. Yes, there is some risk of Toxoplasmosis, but there are ways to greatly minimize any kind of risk.'

If you have never had Toxoplasmosis, the most important preventative measure you can take is to have a partner, spouse, or friend clean out your cat's litter box frequently, because parasites that cause toxoplasmosis are transferred through cat waste. Cleaning the box daily will prevent parasites from having time to become infectious.

Good news for cat lovers. Your feline best friend is not the biggest culprit when it comes to spreading the disease. Toxoplasmosis is known for being a food borne illness. Cats should be kept inside so they cannot hunt wildlife that may carry the parasite. Also, there are other ways that humans can become infected. Nelson explained, "We have to remember good hygiene as far as when we are preparing foods, cooking the meats thoroughly, washing our vegetables thoroughly, washing utensils and cutting boards thoroughly, keeping sandboxes covered, wearing gloves when you are out gardening, because those, quite frankly, are the more common ways for people to get it than their cat."

Also, if you have been infected in the past, an unborn child should be protected due to built-up immunities to the infection by the mother. However, if any future mothers are concerned about Toxoplasmosis, they should consult with their physician.