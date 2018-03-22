Toxoplasmosis, Cats, & Pregnancy - KULR8.com | News, Weather & Sports in Billings, Montana

Toxoplasmosis, Cats, & Pregnancy

Posted: Updated:
BILLINGS, Mont. -

Toxoplasmosis is a parasitic disease that can be spread by cats. First time infections in relation to a pregnancy can cause serious eye or brain damage at the time of birth. It can possibly cause still birth, as well. So, the question is if soon-to-be parents should find a new home for their cat. Kansas State University veterinarian and clinical professor of Clinical Sciences, Susan Nelson, explains that the answer is 'no.'
"There is no reason to have to get rid of your cat. Yes, there is some risk of Toxoplasmosis, but there are ways to greatly minimize any kind of risk.'

If you have never had Toxoplasmosis, the most important preventative measure you can take is to have a partner, spouse, or friend clean out your cat's litter box frequently, because parasites that cause toxoplasmosis are transferred through cat waste. Cleaning the box daily will prevent parasites from having time to become infectious.

Good news for cat lovers. Your feline best friend is not the biggest culprit when it comes to spreading the disease. Toxoplasmosis is known for being a food borne illness. Cats should be kept inside so they cannot hunt wildlife that may carry the parasite. Also, there are other ways that humans can become infected. Nelson explained, "We have to remember good hygiene as far as when we are preparing foods, cooking the meats thoroughly, washing our vegetables thoroughly, washing utensils and cutting boards thoroughly, keeping sandboxes covered, wearing gloves when you are out gardening, because those, quite frankly, are the more common ways for people to get it than their cat."

Also, if you have been infected in the past, an unborn child should be protected due to built-up immunities to the infection by the mother. However, if any future mothers are concerned about Toxoplasmosis, they should consult with their physician.

  • MontanaMore>>

  • Toxoplasmosis, Cats, & Pregnancy

    Toxoplasmosis, Cats, & Pregnancy

    Thursday, March 22 2018 11:04 PM EDT2018-03-23 03:04:43 GMT

    Toxoplasmosis is a parasitic disease that can be spread by cats. The disease is harmful to unborn children.

    Toxoplasmosis is a parasitic disease that can be spread by cats. The disease is harmful to unborn children.

  • Travis DeCuire signs new three-year deal with Montana

    Travis DeCuire signs new three-year deal with Montana

    Thursday, March 22 2018 9:00 PM EDT2018-03-23 01:00:04 GMT

    Montana Grizzly basketball coach Travis DeCuire has agreed to a new three year contract to continue to coach basketball in Missoula. Per a source inside the athletic department, DeCuire's base salary will increase from $155,000 to $175,000, with additional incentives included. 

    Montana Grizzly basketball coach Travis DeCuire has agreed to a new three year contract to continue to coach basketball in Missoula. Per a source inside the athletic department, DeCuire's base salary will increase from $155,000 to $175,000, with additional incentives included. 

  • Update: Lewis & Clark County Coroner releases preliminary autopsy findings

    Update: Lewis & Clark County Coroner releases preliminary autopsy findings

    Thursday, March 22 2018 3:09 PM EDT2018-03-22 19:09:41 GMT

    An arrest has been made in the suspicious deaths of a man and a woman in Helena. Authorities are charging their adult son with the crime.

    An arrest has been made in the suspicious deaths of a man and a woman in Helena. Authorities are charging their adult son with the crime.

    •   

  • Most Popular

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Missing toddler found hiding behind Crock Pot

    Missing toddler found hiding behind Crock Pot

    Thursday, March 22 2018 11:22 AM EDT2018-03-22 15:22:50 GMT

    MANHATTAN- A father is thankful for the community's response when his daughter went missing. 

    MANHATTAN- A father is thankful for the community's response when his daughter went missing. 

  • Wyoming man arrested after elderly woman found in trunk

    Wyoming man arrested after elderly woman found in trunk

    Wednesday, March 21 2018 9:24 PM EDT2018-03-22 01:24:26 GMT

    A Wyoming man has been charged with kidnapping after police found a 95-year-old woman bound with duct tape in the trunk of a vehicle.

    A Wyoming man has been charged with kidnapping after police found a 95-year-old woman bound with duct tape in the trunk of a vehicle.

  • Cunningham Reportedly Leaving For Incarnate Word

    Cunningham Reportedly Leaving For Incarnate Word

    Thursday, March 22 2018 4:24 PM EDT2018-03-22 20:24:50 GMT

    Carroll College men’s basketball head coach Dr. Carson Cunningham is reportedly headed to the University of Incarnate Word. 

    Carroll College men’s basketball head coach Dr. Carson Cunningham is reportedly headed to the University of Incarnate Word. 

  • Update: Lewis & Clark County Coroner releases preliminary autopsy findings

    Update: Lewis & Clark County Coroner releases preliminary autopsy findings

    Thursday, March 22 2018 3:09 PM EDT2018-03-22 19:09:41 GMT

    An arrest has been made in the suspicious deaths of a man and a woman in Helena. Authorities are charging their adult son with the crime.

    An arrest has been made in the suspicious deaths of a man and a woman in Helena. Authorities are charging their adult son with the crime.

  • Police release video of fatal crash by Uber self-driving SUV

    Police release video of fatal crash by Uber self-driving SUV

    Wednesday, March 21 2018 8:15 PM EDT2018-03-22 00:15:01 GMT
    Tempe PoliceTempe Police
    Tempe PoliceTempe Police

    TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) - Authorities investigating a deadly self-driving vehicle crash in suburban Phoenix have released video of the Uber SUV striking a pedestrian as she walked her bicycle across a darkened street. The video released Wednesday by Tempe police shows 49-year-old Elaine Herzberg walking onto the roadway from a darkened area and stopping the moment before she was struck. The SUV's lights didn't illuminate the woman until a second or two before impact, raising qu...

    TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) - Authorities investigating a deadly self-driving vehicle crash in suburban Phoenix have released video of the Uber SUV striking a pedestrian as she walked her bicycle across a darkened street. The video released Wednesday by Tempe police shows 49-year-old Elaine Herzberg walking onto the roadway from a darkened area and stopping the moment before she was struck. The SUV's lights didn't illuminate the woman until a second or two before impact, raising qu...

  • Director of Athletics and Activities of Billings School District 2 gains news title

    Director of Athletics and Activities of Billings School District 2 gains news title

    Thursday, March 22 2018 12:58 AM EDT2018-03-22 04:58:04 GMT

    Billings School District 2 is enhancing student, staff, and faculty security measures.

    Billings School District 2 is enhancing student, staff, and faculty security measures.

  • NOT GUILTY: Benefis wins case against Robert Back

    NOT GUILTY: Benefis wins case against Robert Back

    Wednesday, March 21 2018 10:47 PM EDT2018-03-22 02:47:48 GMT
    After 13 days of trial, the jury reached a verdict in the Robert Back vs. Benefis case in just 2 1/2 hours. Robert Back suffered a life-changing head injury while playing football for Belt High School in 2014 and is now a quadriplegic.  His family already settled their lawsuit against the Belt School District and received $750,000.  The family is also seeking damages from Benefis for their role in discovering and handling Roberts injury.
    After 13 days of trial, the jury reached a verdict in the Robert Back vs. Benefis case in just 2 1/2 hours. Robert Back suffered a life-changing head injury while playing football for Belt High School in 2014 and is now a quadriplegic.  His family already settled their lawsuit against the Belt School District and received $750,000.  The family is also seeking damages from Benefis for their role in discovering and handling Roberts injury.

  • Police: Helena man confessed to beating death of parents

    Police: Helena man confessed to beating death of parents

    Wednesday, March 21 2018 7:21 PM EDT2018-03-21 23:21:53 GMT

    HELENA- Authorities say it didn't take long for a man to confess to beating his parents to death and trying to cover up the crime. Kaleb David Taylor, 21, is charged with two counts of deliberate homicide and one count of tampering with evidence.

    HELENA- Authorities say it didn't take long for a man to confess to beating his parents to death and trying to cover up the crime. Kaleb David Taylor, 21, is charged with two counts of deliberate homicide and one count of tampering with evidence.