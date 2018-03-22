Warning to pet owners: 2 dogs found dead after eating poisonous - KULR8.com | News, Weather & Sports in Billings, Montana

Warning to pet owners: 2 dogs found dead after eating poisonous mushrooms

A North Carolina woman has a warning for other pet owners after two of her dogs died over the weekend after eating poisonous mushrooms from her yard.

The owner of Drago, a Saint Bernard who was about to turn 3 next week, and Adoni, an 8-year-old lab retriever mix, says she came home Sunday to find both dogs dead. 

She says her four other dogs were acting strange – some stumbling around and vomiting. Blood exams at the vet would show traces of amatoxin, a toxin found in poisonous mushrooms.

David Dorman, a toxicology professor at North Carolina State University, says those types of mushrooms – nicknamed "death cap" or "death angel" – can cause liver failure, and there is no antidote.

"A dog that consumes those mushrooms can go from healthy, to very clinically sick, to dead within 24 to 48 hours. So it's a very rapid disease syndrome," Dorman said.

Toxic mushrooms can vary in size and color. Dorman says there is no way to know which are safe, so if you have mushrooms in your yard, he recommends you get rid of all of them.  
 

