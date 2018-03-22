SYNERGY HomeCare hosts "supper with a senior" event

What does an 85-year-old have in common with a 9-year-old?

Probably more than you think.

At SYNERGY Homecare's "upper with a senior" event, senior citizens at The Springs at Grand Park and fourth graders from Trinity Lutheran school exchange stories and dine together in an attempt to learn from each other and create long lasting friendships.

Food and smiles bridge the generation gap between baby boomers and generation z.



"Being able to sit down and have a meal with a senior, they can talk about the differences in maybe when they were in fourth grade versus fourth grade today," said SYNERGY HomeCare owner, Connie Beggar.



"It sort of encourages the fact that you don't have to use technology," said Life Enrichment director Pam Henrichs. "You can sit down at the table and share a meal."

With more than 2 decades apart in age, both children and seniors say they're still a lot to learn from each other.

"They're inquistive and they wanna know about why, what were doing here and things like that," said Tom Thayer, a resident at The Springs at Grand Park.

Fourth grader Riley Chambless says she loves discovering new things about her friends.

"My senior likes cheese," Chambless said.

Her favorite part?

"Just spend time with the residents and make them feel like they have more people to be with and friends," Chambless adds.

No matter how old you are, it goes to show there are learning opportunities at any age.