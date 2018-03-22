Crow Nation Tribal Chairman pushes for change - KULR8.com | News, Weather & Sports in Billings, Montana

Crow Nation Tribal Chairman pushes for change

After numerous members of the crow tribe protest what they say is a delay in response to violent crimes, Crow tribal chair Alvin "A.J." Not Afraid has decided to take matters into his own hands. 

A push for change in Crow Nation is underway.

There are still no arrests in the August 2017 triple homicide on the Crow reservation in Lodge Grass.

The home burned to the ground, after police conducted their investigation. 

It is still unclear how the fire started.  

Now, Tribal Chairman Alvin "A.J." Not Afraid, appointed former Big Horn County patrol sergeant Terrill Bracken as the new Crow Tribal Chief of police.

Bracken tells me they are working on new policies and hiring more officers to ensure better protocols.

He says it's a long, but necessary process to provide the proper security.

"We really want to dig in and focus on the drug use on the reservation, especially methamphetamine and domestic violence is a huge issue as well," adds Bracken. "So, that's where we're going to go and we're going to center our initial efforts in Lodgegrass where a lot of the heart of the problem is, so it's pretty exciting and it's going to be large changes."

Bracken said this task force is not to replace BIA but rather to add additional surveillance in the community and to better protect citizens on the reservation

