$100 million in road construction

With warmer weather comes road construction.. And the State of Montana plans to spend more than one-hundred million dollars on road improvements just this season

The first road construction we'll start seeing in the Magic City will be in April.



In West End, reconstruction on central avenue from Shiloh to 32nd, will expand the two lane road into a five lane section with trails and sidewalks. As of now, the city expects it to be around a 5 million dollar project, paid from taxes. It will go from approximately May to October. Grand or broad water are recommended detours.

The city wants you to know you'll still be able to do errands at the mall and around other businesses on S 24th W.



"People are still going to be able to shop at the mall," Debi Meling, Engineer with the City of Billings Public Works Department, says. "All the businesses will still be open. So, if you're going to that area you can get through. If you're just driving through, maybe 32nd, or 19th."



In the Heights, a large diameter storm drain will take place on Hilltop Road from the Bazaar exchange to Shamrock. Hilltop will be closed during the project, lasting from around July to September. Detours are either Aronson Ave or Wicks Lane. This is a $3 million dollar project, paid by taxes.



Zimmerman Trail will be closed from Hwy 3 to Rimrock Road, from July to September for shoulder, light, railing and other work. That $7 million dollar project, will be paid by a federal earmark. You can take north 27th street for a detour.



To learn more about these projects and other road construction projects happening in Billings this year you can go to:

https://ci.billings.mt.us/557/Current-Projects