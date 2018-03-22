Director of Athletics and Activities of Billings School District - KULR8.com | News, Weather & Sports in Billings, Montana

Director of Athletics and Activities of Billings School District 2 gains news title

By Briana Monte, KULR
BILLINGS, Mont. -

Billings School District 2 is enhancing student, staff, and faculty security measures.

Mark Wahl is the athletics director for school district 2, and recently added a new title. That of director of emergency preparedness for the district.  

"Our kids are the most important thing we deal with and that's why we want to make sure that we're safe," Wahl said.

"Making sure that our staff wears ID's and all the entrance protocols and doing drills and being as prepared as we possibly can be so that when something happens, we respond appropriately."

Although Wahl is excited about his new responsibilities, he's saddened that the extra precautions are necessary.

"You should be able to walk into a building without going through all the protocols. In a lot of cases, we all know each other but, in this day and age, you just can't allow it anymore."

He said he'll be dedicated to protecting all schools in School District 2.

"If you're a school administrator or principal, that's gotta be one of your big worries," Wahl said. "Are we ready? I want to be able to be a sounding board for them. If they're concerned about things, be able to answer questions and help them prepare to the best of their ability for situations that might occur."

Wahl said he will officially begin his new position on April first.
 

